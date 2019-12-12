12 December 2019, London, UK: TransferMate, one of the world’s leading cross-border B2B payments providers, and AccountsIQ, a market leading cloud accounting, consolidation and business intelligence solution, have announced further product integration to offer seamless international payments for AccountsIQ clients.



While AccountsIQ customers can already benefit from the preferential exchange rates and lower fees offered by TransferMate, the advent of TransferMate’s leading API technology means that international payments can now be generated directly from within the AccountsIQ platform.



The enhanced partnership showcases the commitment by two leaders in the Irish fintech space to improve accounting and payment options for global businesses. In September, TransferMate won the inaugural Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards and in October, AccountsIQ was named Enterprise Accounting Software of the Year for the second year running at the recent 2019 UK Accounting Excellence Awards.



Speaking about the announcement, Gary Conroy, Chief Product Officer at TransferMate, said: “With a growing global customer base, more AccountsIQ users are calling out for a simpler, faster and more cost-effective foreign currency payments solution. By integrating TransferMate’s capabilities with AccountsIQ software, we can now streamline the process of making FX payments from within the AccountsIQ platform. A key driver of TransferMate’s growth is deep strategic partnerships with accounting software providers, and we are really excited to be working with AccountsIQ to bring this product to their customers.”



This approach means only one login is required to make fast and secure FX payments directly from AccountsIQ’s AP payment routines. This offers tangible time savings for accounts teams, as all postings happen automatically and no manual reconciliation is required.



Darren Cran, Chief Operating Officer at AccountsIQ, said: “Our philosophy at AccountsIQ is to help ease the burden of processing transactions for finance teams while making an impact on their bottom line. We’re delighted that this partnership will help to save our clients both time and money by simplifying processes and reducing fees. By integrating TransferMate’s leading technology, we are fulfilling our mission to provide a comprehensive and innovative accounting and business intelligence platform.”



Signing up will be simplified and TransferMate can analyse our users FX payments to estimate the savings that can be achieved before they sign up. Once operational, all FX processing can be done as part of a payment run directly from AccountsIQ. Working with complementary best-of-breed, sector-specific applications to deliver vital processes and data means that organisations get a seamless solution for their finance needs.



About TransferMate Global Payments

TransferMate is a global B2B payments technology firm, enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments faster and easier than ever before. TransferMate has built one of the largest portfolios of payments licences worldwide, including in 51 US states and territories, to support trading in 162 countries and 134 currencies. Leading banks, fintechs & software providers partner with TransferMate to offer an enhanced user experience for their business customers. Using TransferMate’s technology and global banking infrastructure, companies benefit from better exchange rates, greater transparency and improved reconciliation via direct integration into accounting and ERP systems.



The unique TransferMate offering has also attracted major strategic investments from leading banks such as ING Group N.V. and Allied Irish Bank, who have cumulatively invested €51 million in the company.

Ends



Notes to editors:



For more information, please contact:



Jeni Peacock

Head of Marketing

AccountsIQ Ltd

Euston House

24 Eversholt Street

London NW1 1AD



Tel: +44 (0)7775 678752

Email: jpeacock@accountsiq.com





About AccountsIQ

AccountsIQ's award-winning financial management and consolidation software simplifies how finance functions capture, process and report the results of multiple location businesses.



Today, over 4,000 businesses in 85 countries enjoy 24-7 access to top level Financial Management functionality, enabling smarter working practices through integrated approval workflow and expenses apps, Webservices API integration with front end systems and automated inter-company and multi-currency processing, delivering simple and accurate consolidated results and a superior level of business insights.



AccountsIQ won the Enterprise Accounting Software of the Year award for the second year running at the recent UK Accounting Excellence Awards and has been ranked in the top half of the Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 high growth index for the past 4 years.



Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, AccountsIQ also has offices in London and delivers via top tier hosting sites in Europe, USA and Australia. See www.AccountsIQ.com for more information.