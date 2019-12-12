December 2019, Mayflex, the cabling infrastructure, networking and electronic security solutions distributor, has been appointed as a distributor for Hikvision an agreement that will see Mayflex stock, supply, and support the entire range of products from Hikvision with specific focus on IP solutions.



Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Their UK and Ireland operations are based out of Stockley Park near Heathrow with regional sales offices and training academies also based in Glasgow, Manchester and Doncaster.



Ross McLetchie, Mayflex Sales Director comments, “This is a fantastic appointment for Mayflex. We firmly believe in providing our customers with a choice of 'best of breed' products in any given market sector. The rise and success of Hikvision in the UK market is clear for everyone to see, and we are genuinely excited to be in a position to drive further growth for the brand. We are seeing double digit growth in our security business, as more and more of our infrastructure customers adopt the sale and installation of IP solutions, and as security installers recognise the value Mayflex can add through its range of support, complimentary products, and experienced staff.



McLetchie continues, “Our aim is to become and remain our customers’ business partner of choice. We know that our success comes from our customer’s success, so we’ve listened carefully to what they need and are continually developing our business to exceed their expectations. Colleagues for across the business are about to undergo extensive training ready for the official launch early in 2020”



Gary Harmer, Hikvision Sales Director UK & Ireland commented, “Mayflex have a strong position in the market with an extensive reach and proven track record in the structured cabling, networking and electronic security sectors. Hikvision already work with Sonepar companies in other regions where great relationships have delivered growth for both parties and we are confident that we will achieve the same as the two companies work together to provide both existing and new customers with best in class solutions and logistics. We are delighted to appoint Mayflex as an authorized distribution partner and look forward to working with them in 2020 and beyond.”





Andrew Percival, Mayflex Managing Director comments, ‘Whilst our core infrastructure business goes from strength to strength we see huge potential for accelerated development of our position in the IP security market, to achieve this we take great care to offer our customers a relatively narrow but clear choice of vendor/solution to suit the various end user verticals that they serve. We are committed to offering this choice, but also to growing sales, and creating new business for each of the vendors we proudly represent, we see this announcement as complimentary to our existing vendor portfolio, and an enhancement to the choice we offer our customers.”



The partnership will officially launch early in 2020, to register for launch information please contact your Mayflex sales representative.





