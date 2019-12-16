Move means CIPHR offers end-to-end HR and payroll from a single supplier



CIPHR, a leading UK provider of HR software, has announced today (16 December 2019) that it has completed the acquisition of its long-term strategic software partner, Payroll Business Solutions (PBS).



The acquisition is a natural fit, as CIPHR and PBS have worked closely for many years and already have more than 50 joint customers that benefit from integrated HR and payroll software, including household names such as Dreams, CitySprint and Zoopla.



Chris Berry, CIPHR’s CEO, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted that PBS is now part of the CIPHR Group. Not only can we now offer integrated HR, recruitment, learning and payroll software all from a single supplier, but we’re doing so with the support and expertise of one of the most professional payroll teams in the UK.”



Michael Polianskiy, founder of PBS, said: “This is the start of a really exciting new chapter in our history, one which I’m looking forward to being a part of. There’s no other HR software provider out there who is a better fit for us than CIPHR. Both companies have market-leading technology and market-leading knowledge of the HR and payroll arenas. For our staff and existing customers, it’s business as usual: our focus is on delivering stability, continuity, and, of course, brilliant levels of service.”



As a result of the acquisition, CIPHR is announcing two new solutions: CIPHR Payroll and CIPHR Outsourced Payroll.



CIPHR Payroll is robust and dependable software that ensures your staff are paid on time, every time. It integrates seamlessly with CIPHR, giving customers a single point of data entry that improves payroll accuracy and helps to reduce the time taken to process pay. CIPHR Payroll is supported by a dedicated team of qualified payroll professionals and account managers, who are always on hand to resolve any queries quickly and with the minimum of fuss.



CIPHR Outsourced Payroll is the ideal complement to an organisation’s in-house payroll or HR resource. It offers a flexible, tailored solution to suit organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors, whether they’re looking for a bureau or fully-managed service.



Berry added: “CIPHR Payroll and CIPHR Outsourced Payroll are brilliant solutions that we are thrilled to offer to customers, effective from today. The addition of these services to CIPHR’s portfolio means that whether you’re looking for a single provider of HR and payroll software, or want to take a best-of-breed approach to integrated systems, CIPHR is here to help you securely connect your people data across your whole organisation.”



CIPHR is a leading UK-based provider of HR, payroll, learning and recruitment software, whose products integrate seamlessly with an ecosystem of CIPHR Connect partner vendors.



CIPHR’s cloud-based solutions help busy HR teams to streamline their processes, secure employees’ sensitive personal data, and spend more time working strategically. More than 450 organisations, and over one million people, use CIPHR globally. CIPHR’s clients include public, private and third-sector organisations of various sizes, including the Natural History Museum, Zoopla, the ICO and Roadchef. To find out more about CIPHR and its products, visit www.ciphr.com.