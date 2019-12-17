You can’t get away from nuts at Christmas: chestnuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, or the family and friends who drive you nuts!



It’s easy to become focused on the food at Christmas, and who can blame you, it’s delicious! But spare a thought for your grey matter and give your brain a bit of a workout.



To help you, MTa Learning has hidden 5 green nuts, the kind you use with bolts, in and around this Christmas tree. It takes the average person 3m 18s to find them all: the same time it takes to eat a mince pie. How long will it take you?



Christmas may mean a welcome break from work, allowing us to relax but the skills we’ve learned in the workplace are still being put to good use. Whether it's strategically hiding all the presents before Christmas Eve, planning your calendar around all the Christmas parties you want to attend, or organising a five-course festive feast for the whole family.



Problem-solving, planning and communication are all needed. But these skills aren’t just for Christmas. You need them in the workplace too and they can all be developed for peanuts using an MTa Kit.



They’re fun, engaging activities all backed up by theory (or mAcademia if you will), to improve and develop your soft skills.



So, stretch your brain and see if you can find the 5 nuts in this festive puzzle before you crack.



Resources:



Lo and Hi Res versions of the puzzle and solution here (https://1drv.ms/u/s!AucqF7oTV35wmF3ZChFh-4p-Aslz?e=U0h5qU)



Link to the blog post with the solution here (https://www.experientiallearning.org/festive-food-for-your-b...)



Quotes:



‘The puzzle had us all guessing, who knew it would take so long to crack finding a nut?’ Jamie Thompson MTa Managing Director



‘Pecan scarcely believe how popular the puzzle has been. Colleagues and clients love it!’ Jamie Thompson MTa Managing Director



‘This is rather fun and festive!’ Paul Whitehead, Learning & Development Consultant



About:



MTa Learning (https://www.experientiallearning.org)



Since 1982, trainers have been delivering fun & effective sessions with MTa’s experiential learning activities.

Use our cleverly designed kits full of real hands-on activities to transform your training into practical and fun experiences that participants love. There’s nothing more memorable or engaging to weave into your soft skills programs. All the thinking has been done for you, and there are no licence fees. Just off-the-shelf kits with full instructions and all the nuts and bolts to run loads of reusable activities. Choose your focus: from teamwork, communications, leadership, customer skills and more: pick the right kit for you.



