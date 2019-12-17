By making light work of multiple admin jobs, all viewable on a single screen, Caspar Cloud can free up precious resources for higher-impact work

Spring roadshow will showcase the powerful new features & modern user interface to local councils & law firms looking after the interests of Court of Protection clients around the country



Bromsgrove, UK – December 17th , 2019 - Trojan Consultants, which has been providing financial management software to monitor and look after the interests of vulnerable people for over three decades, has announced a series of spring roadshows to showcase its new Caspar Cloud™ solution.



The new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product will offer a range of new and enhanced features, which build on the enduring success of Caspar, Trojan’s long-established bespoke software system providing streamlined case management, account recording and financial reconciliation for teams responsible for managing the financial affairs of Court of Protection clients.



Already relied on today by more than 80 council departments and law firms across England & Wales, Caspar will now gradually migrate to the cloud, making its numerous benefits even more readily accessible to existing and new clients.



As well as providing the opportunity for existing clients to get to grips with Caspar Cloud, Trojan is inviting prospective local authority and private law firm clients to attend one of the upcoming client roadshow events in the early spring.



Visitors will be able to see and find out more about the solution’s:



• User-friendly and ultra-fast banking reconciliation

• Financial forecasting & financial summary features

• User dashboards & automated alerts allowing for ‘at a glance’ management and faster response times.

• Enhanced property management capabilities

• Fully automated OPG reporting

• Document library & time recording

• Robust data security



“We want to demonstrate how, by looking after the minutes saved, Caspar Cloud ensures that the hours will take care of themselves,” commented Larry Morgan, Trojan’s Commercial Director. “By making light work of multiple admin jobs, all viewable on a single screen, Caspar Cloud can free up precious resources for higher-impact work. We would like to invite any interested local authorities and legal firms to come along to one of our roadshow events, to see for themselves what Caspar Cloud can do for them.”



Between early February and mid-March 2020, the Caspar Cloud roadshow will come to:



• Central London

• Birmingham

• Leeds

• Manchester

• Bristol



Those interested in attending can find out more, or sign up for an event in their area, via Trojan’s website here.



About Trojan Consultants

Trojan Consultants is an acclaimed specialist in providing financial care and complete case management software and services, with a rich heritage spanning more than 35 years in the sector. We help local authorities, health trusts and Solicitors to manage the financial affairs of vulnerable individuals through automated, on-demand client money and case management solutions. Most importantly, we develop and hone our solutions in direct collaboration with the people who use them every day. Together, our customers administer over £1 billion for a combined 50,000+ vulnerable clients.



More at www.trojanconsultants.com



PR Contact

Carina Birt, PR for Inforalgo. carina@sarumpr.com or +44 7970 006624