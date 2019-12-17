• Inforalgo came highly recommended from another global investment bank

• The US-based bank will use Inforalgo’s flexible, cloud-hosted STP solution to connect its order & execution management systems, so real-time offering data flows seamlessly

• Inforalgo’s specialist Bloomberg integration skills were the ideal fit for the bank’s needs



London, UK – December 17th, 2019 - Inforalgo, the Capital Markets data automation specialist, has today announced that a US-based multinational independent investment bank will use its flexible straight-through processing (STP) solution to provide end-to-end integration between its order and execution management systems, improving trading efficiency.



The bank’s institutional business will use Inforalgo’s flexible, cloud-hosted STP solution for trading activity relating to Municipal Bonds, Corporate Bonds, US Agencies, US Treasuries, and Asset-based Securities and Structured Products. It will publish offerings in real time from Bloomberg TOMS/Trader Work Sheets to TradeWeb Direct, with the ability to filter information by book and pricing level as needed.



The investment bank learnt about Inforalgo’s flexible STP solution from a global peer organisation with a similar trading environment, which uses Inforalgo’s consolidated, multi-platform STP solution for its institutional and retail operations in the US and UK. The advantage of Inforalgo’s approach is that with a pre-built library of adapters and connections, it can quickly connect, configure and exchange data between multiple end points, without requiring a series of separate connections. Consolidation helps save operational cost and risk which enables greater agility.



Inforalgo was the clear forerunner because it offered a higher level of integration and customisation compared to alternative solutions, and because Inforalgo is a specialist in Bloomberg integration.



“We are always looking for ways to improve our operations so that we can capitalise on every market opportunity, while remaining agile, competitive and in control of our costs – especially as regulatory demands intensify,” commented the bank’s Director of Risk & Regulatory Affairs for Fixed Income Capital Markets. “Once we learned about Inforalgo’s cloud-based solution, we were excited at its potential. Its flexible integration and portal-based access simultaneously address a number of practical challenges, while offering a means to contain and cut IT-related complexity and cost.”



[ENDS]



About Inforalgo

Inforalgo’s solutions and services are built on more than 30 years’ rich experience in providing intelligent data management solutions and services to Capital Markets clients globally. Our highly experienced team specialises in helping organisations automate the flow of their pre- and post-trade data with STP and real-time regulatory reporting solutions. Our products are trusted by many of the world’s top financial institutions. More at www.inforalgo.com. @InforalgoNews



PR Contact



Carina Birt, PR for Inforalgo. carina@sarumpr.com or +44 7970 006624