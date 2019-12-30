The Big Retreat Wales, an annual wellbeing festival set in Britain’s only coastal National Park in Pembrokeshire, is on course for an early sell out in 2020, just four years after it was first launched.



The festival, which delivers hundreds of carefully curated fitness and wellbeing classes, workshops and talks from some of the industry’s leading practitioners, advocates the power of the great outdoors to deliver life-changing experiences and boost mental and physical health.



Set in parkland on the site of a former mansion in one of the most stunning locations in Wales, the festival has quickly become a favourite for festival goers from across the UK and beyond. Over 50% of the audience now come from outside of Wales - and they are united in looking for an uplifting and unforgettable weekend to relax, reflect and recharge in the great outdoors.



“While there are great festivals for music, for fitness, for yoga or for food, The Big Retreat is all of those and much more,” said co founder Amber Rich. “The magic ingredient that has the greatest impact on Big Retreaters, no matter what they are here for, is the location. The views across the Pembrokeshire National Park high above the magnificent Cleddau River leaves you in awe when you first arrive, and then adds a magic to everything you do while you’re here, from working out, to discovering new skills and ideas or relaxing with family and friends in the company of great music and comedy. Our festival shows you the key to your inner happiness lies outdoors”





Co founder Diana Dredge says "We encourage our festival go-ers to try something new – see if it fits, if it inspires, maybe changes your perceptions and makes you feel good. We have incredible stories from our past attendees who have discovered new passions - whether that’s spoon-carving, wild-swimming, a vegan cook session, yoga - or even the perfect Gin& Tonic! We design the festival programme to help you explore new experiences, to be curious - could be dowsing or a fab new fitness class or learning how insects could be our new protein source. We like to be thought provoking and still have a lot of fun! Our numbers have increased eight-fold since we started out and we are incredibly proud of that. However, we have taken the decision to limit the numbers of tickets for our Festival in 2020 to ensure we keep and maintain our sense of community and our unique festival vibe"



The festival’s founders built the Big Retreat Wales on the simple principle that nowhere is better to recharge the body, mind and soul more than the great outdoors.



HEADLINERS 2020 Include: Matt Johnson, Mr Motivator, The Scummy Mummies, The Dirty Vegan, Erica Davies, Sean Fletcher, Briony May, Richie Norton, The Breath Guy, Toni Jones, Dr Ahmed Kazmi, The Nordic Sisters, Ryan Riley, Ceri Jones, Dan Beasley-Harling and Michael Maisey.



The Big Retreat Wales will take place on the Old Castle Site in Lawrenny from 22th to 25th May 2020, with Adult weekend passes starting from £179 and under-5s admitted free. Admission includes access to 90% of all on-site fitness and wellbeing sessions, workshops, talks and live performances, whilst additional cost will be charged for a small number of classes/workshops, massages and hot tubs. For more details visit: https://www.thebigretreatwales.co.uk/.



