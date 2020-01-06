●31 cars in contention for the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Award

●Winner to be announced along with 27 vehicle category winners at awards ceremony on Tuesday 14 January

●Three new categories introduced for the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards, reflecting the increased appetite for electric vehicles and SUVs among UK drivers

●Find out more about the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards at: www.whatcarawards.com/



What Car?, Britain’s leading consumer champion and new car buying platform, has announced the shortlist of 31 models in contention for its prestigious 2020 Car of the Year title.



The winner will be announced on Tuesday 14 January at the annual What Car? Car of the Year Awards ceremony, held in association with Motor Easy.



In addition to the overall Car of the Year, What Car? will name winners in 27 categories, ranging from Small electric car to Performance car and Family car to Luxury SUV.



What Car? is renowned for its thoroughness when assessing new cars, with all models driven back to back with their rivals on road and track, and practicality, reliability and running costs all factored into its final verdicts.



As a result of this exhaustive testing over 47 years, the What Car? Awards are recognised among manufacturers as the most prestigious in the industry.



To qualify for the overall Car of the Year Award, a car has to have been launched in the previous 12 months, and it needs to be available to order by the time of the ceremony.



What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “Our list of potential winners includes electric, plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid, petrol and diesel cars, reflecting the huge variety of choices - and high-quality new models - available to buyers. January and February are the peak time for UK car buying, and once again our Awards aim to give clarity on the very best options."



The full shortlist can be seen below, while you can find out more about the cars in contention at: https://www.whatcar.com/news/what-car-car-of-the-year-awards...



To keep up with all the latest news from the What Car? Car of the Year Awards on social media, use #WhatCarAwards



2020 What Car? Car of the Year shortlist



● Audi E-tron

● Audi Q3 Sportback

● Audi Q8

● BMW 1 Series

● BMW 3 Series Touring

● BMW 8 Series

● BMW X7

● Ford Puma

● Kia Soul

● Mazda 3

● Mazda CX-30

● Mercedes-Benz CLA

● Mercedes-Benz EQC

● MG HS

● MG ZS EV

● Nissan Juke

● Peugeot 208

● Polestar 1

● Porsche 911

● Porsche Cayenne Coupe

● Range Rover Evoque

● Renault Clio

● Seat Mii Electric

● Skoda Scala

● Skoda Kamiq

● Tesla Model 3

● Toyota Corolla

● Toyota RAV4

● Toyota Supra

● Volkswagen T-Cross

● Volvo V60



