A newly appointed Service Delivery Manager for TEAM’s outsourced energy management customers.



Chris Davies has been employed by TEAM Energy to manage a number of customer relationships in line with their customer service strategy to support the ongoing growth of the energy Bureau.



Chris has an energy industry background and 15 years’ experience in customer service. He joins TEAM from LSI Energy where he was a Corporate Account Manager helping clients identify and realise their energy goals.



Prior to this, Chris worked as a Relationship Manager at Corona Energy providing bespoke customer services to a growing portfolio of SMEs. He also worked as an Account Manager ensuring quality energy contract checks for businesses.



He has proven experience in embedding new business processes to enhance energy efficiencies and reporting and integrating new legislation into his working processes.



Rob Webb, Bureau Operations Manager, says:



“Chris will be a great addition to the Bureau having gained first class client relationship and energy management experience throughout his career. His commitment to creating bespoke plans and services to clients to suit their variable needs will set him well to manage a range of our customers portfolios and databases, deliver efficient on and off-boarding, and manage customer communications with confidence.”



Chris will be one of the principle contacts for TEAM’s Bureau customers. As Service Delivery Manager, he will be responsible for coordinating the management of customer’s energy portfolio and providing insights about their energy consumption, cost, trends and potential savings on a regular basis.



Chris Davies said:

“I’m really excited about joining TEAM’s Energy Bureau. Over the years I’ve developed an exceptional understanding of the energy industry’s client needs. I am dedicated to delivering quality services and am motivated to achieve outstanding results through building open and positive relationships with people.”



TEAM’s product and service roadmap continues to deliver improved efficiency and maximised cost assurances for customers. Chris’s experience in working towards corporate client goals and establishing energy requirements for a variety of businesses will support a high-quality service as set out in the organisation’s mission “to help customers build a successful and optimised energy management service”.



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.



TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.