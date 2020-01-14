We want the West Midlands to be healthier and more productive and for the region to be known as the first digitally-enabled health economy in England.

Innovation platform gathers ideas from business, tech, academia and more to combat obesity, low life expectancy and a range of other health challenges



London, United Kingdom. 14 January 2020 – West Midlands Academic Health Science Network (WMAHSN) has selected Wazoku’s idea management platform, Idea Spotlight, as it looks to increase and share innovation across the NHS and in doing so, improve the long-term health in the region.



WMAHSN previously operated Meridian, a pioneering interactive innovation health exchange for academia, industry, health and care providers and commissioners and the public. Participants could share their innovations and ideas, build groups and networks and contact others whose innovations could change healthcare in the West Midlands.



By switching to Wazoku’s Idea Spotlight as the basis for Meridian, WMAHSN hopes to double the number of contributors to more than 3,000 users and benefit from a range of new features, resources and experience that will make collaboration more effective and innovation more scalable across the entire network. The platform will support the adoption of good practice in health and social care as well as share and collaborate on lessons learned from across the sector.



“Our aim is an active innovation exchange with challenges being matched to solutions and the healthcare ecosystem interacting and working together to improve the health and wealth of the region,” said Tammy Holmes, Head of Innovation Exchange, West Midlands Academic Health Science Network. “We want the West Midlands to be healthier and more productive and for the region to be known as the first digitally-enabled health economy in England.”



As one of 15 AHSNs (Academic Health Science Networks) across England, WMAHSN creates and supports an environment in which the population of the West Midlands can improve and prosper. It aims to improve the wellbeing of its citizens and continuously improve safe care to offer better outcomes for those in need.



WMAHSN intends for the enhanced Meridian to address health issues facing the region, such as low life expectancy and high levels of obesity, and also to improve the region’s economic prospects with higher levels of engagement and adoption of innovation. This will ultimately result in a competitive advantage for the West Midlands’ academic institutions, tech firms and life sciences industry.



“The West Midlands is a region of diversity, with areas of affluence, deprivation and with established health inequalities, but it is also one that is rich in potential. Innovation and collaboration are central to us fostering positive change for the people in our region,” Holmes continued. “We needed a solution that would allow a wide range of internal and external contributors to collaborate and we feel confident we have the right provider in Wazoku.”



Idea Spotlight is used by public sector organisations including the Ministry of Defence and Worcestershire County Council, as well as international businesses. It’s used to capture, evaluate, improve and implement ideas from all places, share information and collaborate across organisations entire network of users to build innovation culture and better prepare businesses for the future.



“Health innovation is all about continuous improvement and Meridian is already proving to be a successful innovation hub for the WMAHSN,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “But with the additional functionality our platform offers and the experience we have in working within health innovation, Meridian can make even greater strides to making the West Midlands a healthier and happier place to live.”



-ends-



For further information about West Midlands Academic Health Science Network, please visit https://www.wmahsn.org



For further information about Wazoku, please visit https://www.wazoku.com



PR Contact:



Paul Allen – Rise PR

07515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk