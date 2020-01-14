A newly appointed energy industry expert to drive TEAM’s business development in the South-west region.



Highly experienced business development and key account manager, Nigel Addison-Evans, has joined TEAM Energy to lead on the organisation’s business development in the South-west. Nigel has over 20 years’ experience in sales; with 15 of those years dedicated to the energy sector working within strategic and corporate sales, managing large UK and globally based corporate customers. Nigel has previously worked for Utilitywise, British Energy and EON and is highly qualified to provide professional advice to meet customer’s energy management requirements.



Pete Morrell, Sales Manager at TEAM said:

“Nigel’s extensive sales and business development accomplishments coupled with his in-depth energy management knowledge will be a real benefit to TEAM’s sales team. He will be a key asset in supporting and developing our relationships with existing and new customers in his sales area.”



Pete went on to add:

“Nigel has a great knowledge of the ‘Energy Management’ world and working with customers on developing energy management strategies. He has comprehensive experience of energy regulation and legislation, including ESOS and SECR, and is adept at tailoring energy solutions that meet the needs of businesses.”



Through his extensive career in sales, Nigel has worked and collaborated with customers from a broad range of industry sectors including public, private, education and healthcare.



With his thorough knowledge of the UK utilities market and acumen for implementing energy efficiency measures, Nigel has supported businesses with metering and monitoring solutions, demand side reduction, IOT, bureau services, CHP systems and much more. Joining TEAM is a natural progression for Nigel who is very familiar with the range of products and services that are provided by the company.



Commenting on his appointment, Nigel Addison-Evans said:

“I’m delighted to be joining an ambitious company who innovate and deliver energy solutions and services that help organisations achieve energy efficiency and sustainability. Businesses in the South-west have a growing appetite for carbon reduction and sustainability; I’m looking forward to understanding their energy management needs and collaborating with them to implement successful energy strategies.”



As the business continues to forge successful energy partnerships with their customers, this appointment represents an evolution in TEAM Energy’s offering.



Nigel’s knowledge and expertise will reinforce this growth and is a further endorsement of the organisation’s commitment “to help customers build a successful and optimised energy management service”.



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.



TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.