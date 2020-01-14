For Immediate Release: Devon, UK, January 2020 – Sigma Software Distribution announces new CSP service focused on reseller enablement and support



Today sees an exciting development for resellers looking to grow their cloud business. Sigma Software Distribution is launching Sigma Cloud, their indirect CSP service that has reseller enablement and support at its heart.



“Sigma’s whole ethos is about working with vendors and resellers to grow their business by offering something different. We’ve taken the same approach with Sigma Cloud.” said Jane Silk, Sigma’s Managing Director. “We spoke to the market and it was clear they wanted more practical advice, better sales enablement and a wider range of vendors. So that’s exactly what we built.”



Sigma Cloud includes an online store where resellers will find a range of vendors selected specifically to help them accelerate and simplify their clients’ journey to the cloud. They’ll also be able to buy, provision, deploy and manage their clients’ Microsoft subscriptions online.



To broaden their proposition, resellers can offer white-labelled deployment and health check services delivered by Sigma’s Microsoft certified engineers. They can also access advanced reporting tools that include all their clients’ Azure usage, forecasts monthly consumption and analyses costs by resource groups and tags.



Jane Silk continued: “When talking to resellers a common theme was a lack of real support to get started and then accelerate indirect CSP sales, which is why we’ve designed a detailed onboarding programme. Amongst other things it includes Azure sales training and scheduled, proactive check-ins with their account manager. Plus, there’s ongoing licensing advice to help resellers scope and price opportunities. We’re here to build long-term relationships that work for everyone.”



Resellers looking for a more rounded and supportive approach to indirect CSP from their distributor can find information on Sigma Cloud here. Alternatively, they can email jackd@sigmasd.com or call +44 (0) 1364 655 190.







About Sigma Software Distribution:



Sigma Software Distribution works with a diverse range of everyday, business critical and emerging vendors and gives resellers an accurate, efficient and competitive service. Vendors choose Sigma because they drive growth through a proactive approach, strategic outlook and long-term relationships. With teams dedicated to new business, sales, renewals and marketing, Sigma works hard to ensure vendor, reseller and end-user objectives are met.





Sigma continually invests in new technology and has recently launched a reseller gateway - gateway.sigmasd.com - where registered resellers can build their own quotes in 30 seconds.



www.sigmasd.com





