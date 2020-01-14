THE PRODUCT:

CODE LLE Lid Lift Enhance, £22



WHAT IT DOES:

We wanted to give you a few extra hours in bed, but we've got the next best thing instead.

For the woman with more things to do than there are hours in the day; Lid Lift Enhance is the ultimate antidote to heavy, tired eyes.



A lid concealer, primer and natural eye shadow in one; this multifunctional superstar works to lift and brighten, opening up even the sleepiest of eyes. A combination of moisturising and lifting active ingredients work together to smooth and soften for a sublimely radiant silky finish.



KEY BENEFITS:

> Truly multifunctional: a primer, lid concealer and eyeshadow all in one—cause, well, why buy three when you don’t have to?

> Promotes even skin tone and injects radiance without feeling heavy

> Actively improves the condition of your skin straight away and over time with clever ingredients that promote cell renewal, improve skin elasticity and protect against the signs of ageing

> Minimises the appearance of dark circles, veins, pigmentation and fine lines.

> Available in two shades to suit all skin tones—can even be mixed together to create a smoky eye look

> Cruelty free, paraben free and vegan

> Antioxidant, protection from free radicals and pollution

> Vitamin E



SHADE NAMES:

Available in two shades which can be worn alone or seamlessly mixed together to create a smoky eye look

>“LIGHT HEARTED”

>“DEEP MOMENTS”



HOW TO APPLY:

Put a small amount (using your fingertips or a brush) on your eye lid from your lash line right up to your brow bone and round into the corners of yours eyes to cover any black. Build it up as needed or blend with our other shade.



INFO:

Each CODE Beautiful cosmetic has been designed to enhance the way customers look and feel according to their own definitions of beauty. All products are vegan and cruelty-free (PETA-Approved). Sustainability is at the heart of CODE Beautiful, which is why outer packaging has been stripped back to the bare minimum and is 100% recyclable.



For more info or to request samples email hello@code-beautiful.com



“CODE Beautiful is for people who see past the beauty industry hype. No trends, no nonsense; just the products we’ve been asked for, upgraded both in the way they are produced and the way that they perform, to enhance the way our customers look and feel according to their own definitions of beauty.”

- Sarah Cross, Founder of CODE Beautiful



#YouAreWhatMakesYouBeautiful

CODE-Beautiful.com

hello@code-beautiful.com