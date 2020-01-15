London, 15 January 2020 – Investors and financiers gathering for the Finvest Summit to be held in Zurich on February 13, will be monitoring new opportunities for emerging edge computing and new hyperscale datacenters.



Hosted by BroadGroup, the annual forum is widely acknowledged as the premier networking and deal making event to “take the temperature” of the industry represented by owners, their customers and investors.



This year’s event features expert speakers including Dr Dmitriy Antropov, SVP Private Infrastructure, Partners Group, Sami Badri, Senior Equity Analyst, Credit Suisse, Jonathan King, Group Chief Operating Officer & Head of Investments, STT GDC, Vincent Barro, Vice-President Switzerland & End-Users, Schneider Electric, Charlie Scott, Investment Director, Amber Infrastructure Group, Tom Wells, Partner, Arma Partners and Steve Wallage, Managing Director, BroadGroup Consulting.



The one-day international forum is attended by stakeholders and players including representatives from investors, finance, private equity, hedge funds, property specialists, legal counsel and others to assess and identify key opportunities emerging globally, the types of finance available, mergers and acquisitions, debt versus risk and mezzanine financing.



Edge computing has risen to the forefront of the debate in recent years as smart cities, the Internet of Things and ‘connected everything’ place a focus on not only the speed at which data is analysed, but also how and where that secure capacity is processed and delivered. The forum will discuss what this means for the traditional datacenter and cloud models as well as sustained investment in hyperscale facilities.



“M&A, new investment opportunities and emerging markets will be high on the agenda,” said Gregory Gerot, vice president and managing director of BroadGroup, the summit producers and researchers “and this event sustains its reputation as a unique and timely platform for discussion of new developments and offers a market forecast for the year ahead.”



Sponsors include Schneider Electric, Digital Realty, Yondr, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Greenberg Traurig, Green Datacenter, White & Case, pts consulting, N+One Datacenters. The event host is Data Economy, and strategic partners include Infrastructure Masons, European Data Centre Association, and BoardEx.



The ticket only event will take place at Dolder Grand Hotel in Zurich. Tickets can be obtained for the summit at www.finvestsummit.com



About BroadGroup

BroadGroup is an Information Media Technology and Professional Services company. Established in 2002, BroadGroup achieved rapid recognition and growth through delivering quality events internationally, and research and insight in the fast moving datacenter and cloud markets, which has been the main focus of the company. It also owns the widely acclaimed Data Economy online and offline global news source and investor forums provider for the tech sector. BroadGroup is now a member company of FTSE 250 firm Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. www.broad-group.com