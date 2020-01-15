Wanderful - Human navigation for a complex world by David Pearl



David Pearl is an innovator in business, the arts and social change. Wanderful is his third book: An indispensable handbook for anyone seeking inspiration and fresh direction. In work. In life. As you’ll discover, the answers to our questions are right in front of our eyes. We walk past them every day. Step by step, Wanderful shows us how to fire up our innate internal guidance system, get off the straight & narrow and find wonder in the everyday. Every day.



24/7 modern city living is having a negative impact on our wellbeing. With mental health issues at an all-time high and city-planners lacking financial resource, how can we discover a way to unhook from the daily routine and find focus and clarity without escaping to expensive (and environmentally costly) exotic locations? Wanderful aims to answer that conundrum by offering an alternative way of looking at life and work using the city streets as an experiential learning tool. Based on the last 10 years learnings of author David Pearl’s work with Street Wisdom, Wanderful introduces the reader to a forward- thinking system designed to help people answer their life questions and find new non-linear direction in our complex, AI focused world.



Wanderful explores:

• How to awaken your intuition

• Breaking the tyranny of straight-line thinking

• Learning how, and the benefits of, getting lost

• Switching on the intelligences that reside in your body

• How to talk to strangers and learn from them

• Walking your way to better decisions

• How to invite more synchronicity and happy accident into your life

Wanderful will be published by Unbound on the 23rd January 2020.

Available at Amazon here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Wanderful-Human-navigation-complex-...

About Street Wisdom

Street Wisdom, is an international social venture that’s bringing experiential learning to city streets the world over through its free, guided, WalkShops. Run by a global network of volunteers, it uses a mix of psychology, mindfulness and cognitive science, to give people the skills to see the urban environment in a new way. Helping them answer life and work questions by unlocking fresh thinking and new direction.

People feel clearer, more inspired, less isolated and less stressed. When you look at the familiar with fresh eyes, you find the wonder in the everyday - every day

All royalties from sales of Wanderful will be donated to streetwisdom.org

About David Pearl



David Pearl is an innovator in business, the arts and social change. Drawing on a lifetime’s experience in opera, theatre and film, he has pioneered the use of the arts in business and is creative confidante to high-profile CEOs and their teams across the globe. Known as the ‘Experience Engineer’, responsible for designing, orchestrating and animating high-stakes meetings, David’s work has appeared in media such as the BBC, The Sunday Times, New Statesman, The Independent and The Telegraph.



Wanderful is David’s third book, following book Will There be Donuts? (The Times Top 10 ) on the art of meeting and Story for Leaders, a handbook for anyone who wants to harness the engaging power of narrative. David is the founder of non-profit social venture Street Wisdom, which transforms ordinary city streets around the world into inspirational learning zones. He keeps his creative instincts sharp by making up operas on the spot with his improvising ensemble, Impropera.



David lives in London and Italy with his family and is an enthusiastic, if out of breath, road cyclist. davidpearl.net



