[LONDON, UK, January 2020] Expend, the award-winning London based spend and expense management fintech have launched a new business services marketplace to support its mission in helping SME's to go beyond expenses in 2020.



The new marketplace is exclusively for both Expend smarter Business prepaid Mastercard® and non-card customers and is aimed at business owners and finance teams of growing businesses that need a curated list of hand-picked solutions to improve everything from cash flow, HR, finance and new accounting software.



With 46% of UK SMEs experiencing barriers when trying to access finance, making it difficult for smaller businesses in the country to grow,* It’s perhaps no surprise that recommendations for where to get finance are consistently one of the top requests we receive.

The Expend marketplace launch partners include FreeAgent, Esme Loans, Market Finance, Iwoca, Tanda, VAT IT, Capitalise and Commuter Club. Expend customers can expect exclusive discounts and extended free trials and complements Expend’s more established integration partners in Xero and QuickBooks.



‘’We’re very excited to announce the launch of the Expend marketplace, designed to support our SME clients outside the world of expenses. Through strong partnerships with industry leaders, we are proud to provide our valued ‘Expenders’ with the tools they need to supercharge their businesses in 2020.” Kayley Hunter, head of partnerships, Expend.



Perhaps understandably, 64% of business owners underestimated their expenses for the first business year.* However, managing budgets and expenses is ongoing pressure for businesses of any size and age.



‘’Whether they need support with fast, flexible finance, or software to streamline the management of their day to day, our new hand-picked partnerships enable customers to maximise their potential through a seamless process within Expend.’’ Kayley continues.



Expend is now opening submissions for other like-minded businesses to apply to join the Expend marketplace. With plans to open this up further for exclusive cardholder offers, Expend customers can look forward to more ways to reduce to the huge cost to businesses that are incurred by expenses, alongside the time-saving benefits of using a combined spend and expense management platform.



About Expend

Expend is an award-winning spend and expense management platform combined with a Business prepaid Mastercard® to provide unrivalled expenses automation that’s easy, fast and flexible.



*Stats from Merchant Savvy - UK SME Data, Stats & Charts (Updated Q3 2019)

https://www.merchantsavvy.co.uk/uk-sme-data-stats-charts/



