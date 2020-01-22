With ever increasing awareness of the fragility of our planet, trying to make a difference to global warming, inequality and poverty can seem like an overwhelming task. But when we give back to society and the world around us, we create a ripple effect that encourages others to be kinder and more mindful of their impact on people, communities and the environment too. Just one small act of kindness can make a huge difference, which is why Stroeous is launching its first ever Global Positive Impact Awards this month.



The Stroeous®Awards recognise, celebrate, showcase and encourage organisations, teams and individuals who are doing their bit to make the world a better place. It’s a great way for organisations to demonstrate they are going beyond corporate social responsibility and show their dedication to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but this is about much more than just ticking boxes. It’s been proven time and time again that doing good feels good, and organisations that foster a culture of kindness and togetherness tend to have happier, more productive work forces - and more satisfied customers.



The judging panel will be looking out for nominees who are committed to developing their cultures in a way that benefits society, focusing on social good, sustainability and positive environmental impact. Nominations are welcome for organisations of all types and sizes, from small start-ups and individuals all the way up to large corporations.

The most important factor is not size, but behaviour; how nominees make a difference through excellence of service, commitment to customers, philanthropic activities, ethical practices and environmental sustainability.



There are eleven awards categories for 2020, ranging from Global Positive Impact CEO to Food Manufacturer of the Year. Winners will receive a prestigious Stroeous Trophy, which has been designed to symbolise victory, health, innovation, community and the environment. The Awards ceremony will be held at the luxurious Hilton London Tower Bridge on July 10th - bookings for the ceremony open on April 28th and close on June 19th.

Nominations are free, and close on April 10th. Finalists will be announced on April 27th.



To find out more about the awards categories, nominate a worthy cause or individual, or enquire about sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.stroeousawards.com/



Olu Adeniji

StroeousAwards

+447487795081

oadeniji@stroeousawards.com