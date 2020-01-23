E-money issuer allpay limited, has announced it has been selected following a tender process by The National Lottery Community Fund, to issue prepaid Mastercard® cards to distribute a special £2 million National Lottery fund, which aims to bring communities together across the UK, as part of The National Lottery’s 25-year birthday celebrations. The campaign called #CelebrateNationalLottery25 was open to anyone with a great idea to make a difference in their local community. There was separate lottery draws for Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and within different regions in England to ensure a fair distribution of #CelebrateNationalLottery25 funding across the UK and successful applicants will be announced early in 2020.



Simon Thomas, allpay’s prepaid product manager explains: “People and communities with great ideas have been given the chance to receive a grant between £100 and £1,000. Successful applicants looking to fund an event or to buy something that will bring their community together will receive a prepaid Mastercard which allows them to spend the grant on agreed goods or services.



“Following the tender award by The National Lottery Community Fund, we worked closely with the 25th birthday project team to gather their requirements and agree the functionality of the cards to meet their timescales. While all this was ongoing, the artwork was finalised by allpay.cards. From the approval of The National Lottery’s artwork, it took just over one week for allpay.cards to manufacture the new prepaid cards.



“The cards are now ready for dispatch once all successful applications have been selected by The Lottery Community Fund. Funds can be spent online, over the phone or at the point of sale just like a normal payment card. However, users do not have to have a bank account or credit check, there is no credit or overdraft facility and merchant category limitations ensure funds are spent appropriately. All transactions made using the card are recorded and monitored to provide an audit trail. In this way, the prepaid cards offer a safe way to distribute funds and any unused grants can be reclaimed by The National Lottery to be used for other good causes.”



Michelle Pacey, allpay cards director, says: “At allpay.cards, because our department heads are all based on-site and we have full quality control and flexibility of the process at our UK accredited base, we can offer an agile, rapid service compared with other providers. In this way we have been delighted to make our own contribution to the birthday celebrations!”



Jon Eastwood, Senior Head of Regional Funding at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “Our special 25th birthday fund, #CelebrateNationalLottery25, will support activity designed to bring people and communities together all over the UK. We chose a simple and accessible payment method in order to make it easier for more people to benefit from National Lottery funding.”



Michelle Pacey also confirms: “Our rapid and experienced service which includes guidance throughout the full process, from concept, design and manufacture, through to personalisation and fulfilment ensures we can provide the highest quality card products in the best timescales possible.”

For more information please visit: https://allpay.cards/



The allpay prepaid card is issued by allpay Ltd pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. allpay Ltd is a company regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 900539) for the issuance of electronic money. Head office and registered address: Fortis et Fides, Whitestone Business Park, Hereford, HR1 3SE (Company No 02933191). Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated



About #CelebrateNationalLottery25

Please see: https://www.celebratenationallottery25.com/



About allpay prepaid

Since 2009, we have pioneered the use of prepaid cards across the private and public sectors, delivering disbursement solutions to local authorities, housing associations, charities and banks.

Our Prepaid card is a preloaded Mastercard that can be used to pay for goods and services up to the value loaded on the card. There is no credit or overdraft facility. Goods and services can be purchased at the point of sale, online, or over the telephone. All transactions made using the card are recorded and monitored.

Reducing the cost and administration of paying out funds, our prepaid solution streamlines accounting efficiency for organisations and offers card holders bank account lite features, including direct debits and standing orders.

Please visit: https://www.allpay.net/our-solutions/prepaid/



About allpay.cards

allpay. cards offers the full end-to-end physical card solution, from initial card design, through to delivery to the cardholders. The manufacture and bureau processes are managed at the UK Mastercard and Visa accredited, PCI compliant site. Onsite expertise in design, manufacture, EMV technical, logistics along with a dedicated account management team ensures a smooth launch and ongoing services. Highly experienced in supporting some of the biggest names in the industry, along with strong processing and issuing partnership makes allpay.cards partner of choice.

Please visit: https://allpay.cards/



About The National Lottery community Fund



We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Since June 2004, we have made over 200,000 grants and awarded over £9 billion to projects that have benefited millions of people.



We are passionate about funding great ideas that matter to communities and make a difference to people’s lives. At the heart of everything we do is the belief that when people are in the lead, communities thrive. Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.





