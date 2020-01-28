“I would like to thank the business for offering me the opportunity and look forward to working with the team to take on the new challenges ahead.”

Excel Networking Solutions – the copper and optical fibre cabling infrastructure provider – has appointed a new Internal International Sales Manager. Liam Pye is based in the UK Head Office in Birmingham and will officially take up the role from February 2020.



Speaking of Liam’s appointment, Nadeen Tisi, International Sales Director, commented, “I am delighted to provide Liam with this opportunity. He has been with the business for seven years and has a good, solid understanding of the international side of our business, especially from territory management through to project and pipeline ownership.”



She continued, “His experience will help us to develop both efficiencies and processes within the team in order to make them become more proactive and profitable in the coming years.”



Nadeen concluded, “Liam will be working closely with the existing internal team to drive the growth of our international sales, securing wider market share across Europe.”



Speaking of the role, Liam commented, “I am excited to take up this responsibility and I’m confident that my experience with Excel Networking’s international team over the last seven years will provide the right foundations for me to head up the internal team.”



Liam concluded, “I would like to thank the business for offering me the opportunity and look forward to working with the team to take on the new challenges ahead.”



