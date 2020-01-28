We are looking forward to using Caspar

• The Council’s Deputy & Appointeeship caseload has doubled over the last 4 years, a trend that shows no signs of slowing

• Caspar was the overwhelming recommendation when the Council asked for advice on relevant software via a forum run by the Association of Public Authority Deputies



Bromsgrove, UK – January 28th, 2020 - Trojan Consultants has named Hull City Council as the latest public authority to select its Caspar Appointeeship & Deputyship case management solution, following enthusiastic recommendations from other local councils on an online forum run by the Association of Public Authority Deputies (APAD).



Hull City Council manages around 150 Deputyship and 250 Appointeeship cases, with a small team of three full-time staff supervised by General Accounting Manager, Dave King. Dave hopes that, once Caspar is up and running in January, clearer oversight of case activity will give staff a chance ‘to take a breath’ and review the status of cases and client balances.



“We are looking forward to using Caspar,” Dave says. “Demand for our service is growing. Our Deputy & Appointeeship caseload has doubled over the last 4 years, a trend that shows no signs of slowing.” Needing an electronic solution, the Council team took to the APAD forum to ask for suggestions and Caspar was the name that kept cropping up.



The Hull Council team is particularly excited about Caspar’s ability to:



• Complete documentation automatically, instead of having to wade back through files to piece together information;

• Produce official Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) reports and Court of Protection (CoP) application forms at ‘almost the touch of a button’;

• Generate insightful management reports; and

• Automate bank reconciliations, as payments move away from cheque books towards online settlements.



Today, Trojan software collectively manages over £1 billion of assets for more than 45,000 people. 85 local authorities across England and Wales use Caspar to manage their Deputy & Appointeeship caseloads.



About Trojan Consultants

Trojan Consultants is an acclaimed specialist in providing financial care and complete case management software and services, with a rich heritage spanning more than 35 years in the sector. We help local authorities, health trusts and solicitors to manage the financial affairs of vulnerable individuals through automated, on-demand client money and case management solutions. Most importantly, we develop and hone our solutions in direct collaboration with the people who use them every day. Together, our customers administer over £1 billion for a combined 45,000+ vulnerable clients.



More at www.trojanconsultants.com



PR Contact

Carina Birt, PR for Inforalgo. carina@sarumpr.com or +44 7970 006624