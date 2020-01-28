PCI Pal Digital enables a true omnichannel secure payments environment for businesses and contact centres taking payments across the globe.

- Launching on Data Protection Day 2020, the new solution delivers PCI compliance for payments across digital channels including webchat, social media, email and SMS -



PCI Pal®, the global provider of secure payment solutions, has today announced the launch of PCI Pal Digital. Combined with its existing Agent Assist and IVR payment solutions, PCI Pal Digital enables a true omnichannel secure payments environment for businesses and contact centres taking payments across the globe.



The new solution empowers organisations to offer secure payment options for digital engagement channels including webchat, social media, email, SMS and more.



With a recent survey by LivePerson confirming that 65% of European consumers – and 70% of those aged between 18-34 years old – are interested in using chatbots and other forms of digital messaging to interact with brands, PCI Pal Digital supports organisations in offering a secure payment option for multiple digital channels, such as Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.



“The market is experiencing a shift towards digital engagement and as such we are creating the opportunity for our partners and customers to leverage payments within these increasingly popular digital sales and service channels,” said James Barham, CEO, PCI Pal.



“As businesses add digital solutions to their customer engagement strategy, it will be important that they ensure adherence to increasingly stringent compliance and data privacy rules and regulations. With PCI Pal Digital, we are helping our customers move to this next phase of multichannel engagement without sacrificing customer experience or security.”



PCI Pal Digital enables security for payments through any digital engagement channel. Once payment has been requested on the customer’s preferred channel, PCI Pal generates a URL that directs customers to a secure page that allows them to safely enter their payment details.



Throughout the entire process, the contact centre agent is able to track the customer’s progress in real-time, allowing organisations to provide a seamless customer experience without any disruption to the customer payment journey, irrespective of method used. PCI Pal’s technology ensures payment information is secure by descoping all digital channels from the requirements of PCI DSS.



Continued Barham: “As we see the increased adoption of digital channels within organisations, we believe that now is the time to introduce our digital payment offering, supplementing our existing Agent Assist and IVR solutions. As with all our solutions, PCI Pal Digital has been developed in-house and is available to organisations globally through our true-cloud platform.”



PCI Pal Digital is served from within PCI Pal’s global, true-cloud platform and is available to integrate with any existing customer engagement environments or payment service providers. For more details, check out the product here: https://www.pcipal.com/en/solutions/digital/.



About PCI Pal

PCI Pal® is the global provider of secure payment solutions. PCI Pal’s cloud platform empowers organisations to take payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.



With the entire product portfolio served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments are simple and light-touch, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.



PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCIPAL



