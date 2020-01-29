With this certification it means that our customers can trade in France knowing that their POS complies with French fiscal law

Eurostop’s e-pos touch software meets stringent French fiscal laws, opening up opportunities for retailers looking to expand internationally



Eurostop has achieved certification for its retail POS software, e-pos touch, to comply with French fiscalisation laws. As a result of the certification awarded by INFOCERT, the largest certification authority in Europe, retailers using Eurostop’s software will be able to trade in France and show the tax authorities that they comply with the French tax law. The new fiscal law, introduced in January 2018, was passed to prevent any fraud by data changing and software modification. Retailers operating in France must record all customer payments with compliant, certified POS software. Eurostop integrated its EPOS software with EFSTA (a leading fiscal software developer) middleware solution "Electronic Fiscal Registers" (EFR) to comply with the fiscal requirements.



Meeting the NF525 certification guarantees that Eurostop’s EPOS solution complies with the law set out by the French Tax Authority (French Loi de finances). To operate in France, all financial and system related transactions have to be recorded and digitally signed, including sales and refunds. Retailers must be able to submit data to the Tax Authority on request in simple readable format. To achieve status as a certified software provider, Eurostop was required to provide user documentation in French, as well as detailed system and technical documentation (required in French or English).



Consultant at INFOCERT said; “The certification requirements to meet French fiscalisation law are extremely rigorous and in my experience, only half of companies are successful in their first attempt. However, I could see from the outset that Eurostop’s high quality development methods and detailed supporting documentation would be advantageous and contributed to their successful accreditation.”



Jamsheed Patel, Senior Project Manager at Eurostop said: “We are delighted that we achieved the certification so successfully after thorough and detailed development work. With this certification it means that our customers can trade in France knowing that their POS complies with French fiscal law. It opens up new opportunities with a feature that we can now offer to retailers who are looking to expand their market footprint, not only operating through multi-channels, but also internationally.”



Eurostop’s solutions already meet fiscalisation requirements in a number of European countries, and are currently in use by Trespass in the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.



About INFOCERT

Technical secretary of AFNOR Certification and specialist in software certification for nearly 20 years, INFOCERT creates and develops NF marks that provide its customers a competitive advantage and international recognition. Its NF marks are also safe thanks to the certificates of conformity issued in relation with French regulations.

The certification rules developed by INFOCERT are recognized by professionals and regulatory authorities as references to recognize software compliance. INFOCERT auditors are part of the INFOCERT staff ensuring impartiality and independence, recognized as experts in their fields.

For more information please visit:

INFOCERT



About EFSTA

EFSTA is the leading fiscal software developer for companies of all sizes. The EFSTA fiscal solution, consisting of the fiscal middleware "Electronic Fiscal Registers" (EFR) and the EFSTA Cloud, can be used across borders to comply with national and international fiscal regulations.



Since 2013, EFSTA IT Services GmbH has been engaged in the development of software systems in the field of fiscalisation of electronic recording systems. The first EFSTA fiscal system was designed as a solution to meet the Austrian "Cash Directive 2012 - Kassenrichtlinie 2012". The essential security elements are:

• highly secure end-to-end encryption of transmitted data

• transmission of data to the EFSTA cloud - immediately after document/receipt creation

• every document is signed with a worldwide unique fiscal-number

are still substantially part of today's EFSTA solution. Only the unique fiscal number had to give way to the country-specific document signatures.

For more information please visit: EFSTA



About Eurostop

With 30 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.



Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.



People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Erke, FatFace, JD Sports, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.





For more information visit: Eurostop



