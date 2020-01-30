We have ambitions to become the world’s best-known idea management firm, helping organisations to unlock ideas and adopt a more innovative approach

30 January 2020 – Idea management scaleup Wazoku has made two new senior hires, as the company readies itself for further growth in 2020. Kathryn Layland joins as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) based in Wazoku’s London HQ, while Alex Butucea arrives as Wazoku’s new Director of Software Engineering, in the company’s Bristol office.



Layland has held senior global revenue positions with several AdTech solution providers and has experience of growing and scaling SaaS businesses on an international basis, including setting up North American operations for Lineup Systems.



She is a highly experienced sales and marketing professional, having also previously worked at media companies including News UK (formerly News International) and The Guardian. In her new role at Wazoku, Layland will be looking to keep customers engaged and happy with the platform, expand the customer base and develop the partner network to encourage UK and international growth.



“The CRO role is such an interesting position, immersed in so many areas of a business, and I am excited about bringing my experience to a company like Wazoku,” said Kathryn Layland. “Innovation is a priority for most users in most industries, so there are very few natural restrictions on who we can work with. 2020 will be a massive year in the evolution of Wazoku and I am very happy to be able to play an important role in that.”



Butucea arrives at Wazoku from Hargreaves Lansdown and will be responsible for the overall running of software engineering, including ensuring repeatable processes are established and in working order, attracting new development talent to the company and delivering a superior product to Wazoku’s customers.



“Bristol has one of the strongest tech and developer communities in the UK and there are several great universities in the South West - engaging more with those communities will be a key priority for me,” commented Alex Butucea. “I want to make Wazoku a recognised, active participant in hackathons and tech events, as well as continuing the software excellence that the company is known for.”



Wazoku supplies its idea management software to organisations all over the world, helping to crowdsource ideas and innovation from employees, customers, partners and more. Customers include the MoD, Waitrose and HSBC, and Wazoku has plans in 2020 for further international expansion, having opened a European office in 2017, and also to engage with local tech communities in Bristol much more.



“We have ambitions to become the world’s best-known idea management firm, helping organisations to unlock ideas and adopt a more innovative approach to business,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “We need the right leaders to help make that happen, and in Alex and Kathryn we have two of the very best. The role of CRO is one of the most important any SaaS provider can recruit for, aligning sales and marketing and helping deliver a first-class customer experience. Kathryn and Alex will both be central to our strategy over the next few years of growth for the company.”



