Warwick, UK - EBI.AI, one of the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs in the UK, has been chosen by Coop Sweden, one of the largest grocery retailers in the country, to build the world’s most advanced grocery retail AI assistant, available to Coop customers in Sweden via apps, web or Google assistant.



The plan is to launch the digital personal assistant, called Cooper, in Spring 2020. The digital assistant will provide users with a concierge for their daily needs. Initially Cooper will understand each customer’s dietary requirements, suggest recipes, provide nutritional and loyalty scheme information. In the future the Cooper AI will handle all aspects of customer engagement.



The digital personal assistant will give customers the ability to scan products within the store which means that Cooper will be able to assist them in-store and at home. By combining the digital and in-store journeys customer experience will be enhanced and life made easier for shoppers.



“Coop wants to build a level of customer experience that is unparalleled in the Swedish retail marketplace. The work that EBI.AI is doing for us gives us a tool to build strong relationships with our customers and support them with an important part of their daily life,” according to Amer Mohammed, Chief Digital Officer at Coop Sweden, “I look forward to driving this development that will change both how we shop and how we eat.”



EBI.AI is using its data engineering expertise, Lobster AI communications platform and Adobe Experience Cloud to provide the solution.



Matthew Doel, MD for EBI.AI commented, “This new partnership with Coop in Sweden, means that EBI.AI is at the forefront of AI innovation in property, travel, insurance and now retail and grocery industries. It is a privilege to work with Coop in Sweden as the company is serious about delivering extraordinary customer experience and an excellent example for others to follow.”



About Coop

Coop is one of Sweden's largest grocery chains with 817 stores and is owned by the Swedish Cooperative Union (KF). Coop has had an online shop since 2008 which today reaches over 60 percent of Swedish households with home deliveries and also offers meal plans that can be picked up in all Coop stores. Coop is ranked as Sweden's most sustainable grocery chain and has the highest percentage of organic sales in the grocery retail industry.Coop Sweden





About EBI.AI

Established by EBI in 2014, Warwick-headquartered EBI.AI is among the most advanced UK labs to explore the mind-boggling potential of Artificial Intelligence for customer communication. It is changing the ways businesses interact with their customers by providing faster and better resolutions to customer queries using conversational AI technology.



The company has applied its collective 18 years’ experience of working with big data, analytics and systems integration to create a range of innovative and natural tools for all businesses in multiple sectors including Transport & Travel, Property, Insurance, Public and Automotive.



EBI was one of the first IBM Watson Ecosystems Partners and EBI.AI’s core platform was originally based on IBM Watson. This has evolved over 5 years and EBI.AI now selects the best AI and cloud services available from IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and others, combined with bespoke AI models to deliver its EBI.AI communication platform.



For more information, please visit EBI.AI



