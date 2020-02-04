Eurostop’s aim is always to develop and use tech-driven solutions that meet the changing needs and wants of retailers and their consumers

Latest Mobile POS solution, mpos, provides retailers with freedom to serve on the shop floor, enhancing customer experience



Eurostop has announced the release of its new mobile EPOS solution, mpos, the latest in its products and services designed specifically for fashion clothing and footwear retailers. mpos provides a flexible solution for retailers to process sales from anywhere on the shop floor, even where space is limited. The sleek, yet durable mobile POS solution includes built in barcode scanner and integrated payments via wireless device for quick and easy card or mobile wallet payments, depending on customer preference.



Retailers can use the mpos units to upscale and queue bust during busy periods, or have the flexibility to process transactions at events or in pop-up stores, essentially being able to sell anywhere. The mobile devices provide retailers with an easy way to adjust store operations in order to meet demand - improving buying experience and efficiency across stores.



Dinesh Peerez, Head of Sales at Eurostop said: “Mobile technology is a great way for retailers to connect with their shoppers, putting customer experience first and foremost. Eurostop’s aim is always to develop and use tech-driven solutions that meet the changing needs and wants of retailers and their consumers. Our new Mobile POS system is easy to use and provides retailers with a host of flexible options.



About Eurostop

With 30 years’ experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.



Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.



People use Eurostop’s systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Erke, FatFace, JD Sports, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.



