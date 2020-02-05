2 for 1 Personalised Valentine’s Day cards from GettingPersonal.co.uk for those who need to buy more than 1 card this year!



Background: Last year we noticed that a surprisingly large number of our customers bought more than one Valentine’s Day card. Between the 1st and the 11th of February 2019, at least 100 of our orders contained more than 1 Valentine’s Day card. Around 10 orders even included 3 or 4 cards! That got us wondering…maybe our customers are Casanovas with more than one lover in tow, or maybe they just wanted an extra card for a child, pet or family member so we have launched an offer for the lovers this Valentine's Day: 2 for 1 Valentine’s Day cards.



It’s nearly Valentine’s Day, and with so much love to give, we thought we’d make it easy for everyone to spread the love. We’re calling all males and females who enjoy 2 x the fun and need to buy more than 1 card this Valentine’s Day (don’t worry, we don’t judge!).

We’re offering 2 for 1 Valentine’s Day cards, which you can personalise with a name (remember not to mix up the names!), photo & message so you can give them to all of your soulmates!





Males can increase their chances of being victorious this Valentine’s Day by buying a personalised card for their wife AND their girlfriend (you know, the one that no one else knows about!) Or for those women who love their husband but also have a secret toy boy!



Alternatively, our 2 for 1 offer is a fab way to tell gal pals how amazing they are on Galentine’s Day, or send to family to let them know how loved they are. Add their name for a special touch or grab all of your favourite photos together and upload them to personalised card.





Instructions to purchase:



The public can head to www.gettingpersonal.co.uk/cards/personalised-valentines-day-... to find the personalised card (or cards) of their dreams.



Just add two personalised Valentine’s Day cards to your basket and use the voucher code CUPID to get 2 cards for the price of 1.



Prices from just £1.49



P.S. Getting Personal are in no way responsible for damaging relationships - Happy Valentine’s Day.



