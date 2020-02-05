The project team worked hard to implement this solution in a short timeframe, which has resulted in a close and committed relationship

• Dutch business software specialist, Transform Data International, introduced Atlas to Repstor Custodian for Legal™

• ‘Clients’ and ‘Projects’ in the Custodian for Legal system are tightly aligned with Microsoft Dynamics 365©



Belfast, February 5th , 2020 – Repstor, the ECM software and matter management specialist, today unveiled its latest flagship European customer, Atlas, an independent tax law firm in the Netherlands, which has transformed its approach to business with Custodian for Legal.



Following the formation of a strategic alliance with Tiberghien, another leading tax law firm with a strong presence in Belgium and Luxembourg, it became critical that teams across this powerful network needed to collaborate effectively and efficiently, both internally between different geographical locations, and externally with clients.



The companies therefore wanted to consolidate all client, matter and project management information, document management and activity notes on a shared platform common to all legal and tax professionals. They needed an intuitive, easy-to-use system: one that would feel comfortable and familiar to professionals and administrators, rather than require a departure from the way they already worked.



Dutch business software specialist, Transform Data International, introduced Atlas to Custodian for Legal, a collaboration and matter management solution from Repstor. The software has been specifically designed to meet the needs of legal teams, with capabilities for every aspect of client, matter and broader project management. Easily integrated with Office 365©, it runs natively within the platform, to deliver high performance in a way that feels natural and familiar to users.



The new platform also enables teams to further reduce internal email communication, as incoming matter-related messages can be filed directly into relevant dossiers for immediate access and sharing information. Moreover, advanced Search functionality provided via the Office 365 tool, Qwickr, allows users to search a large set of files with ease, and quickly refine, sort and group results, saving valuable time that might otherwise be spent looking for information.



At the same time, Transform Data has connected Custodian for Legal to Microsoft Dynamics© using its Qonnector synchronisation tool, so that when data is added or amended in Dynamics 365, updates are automatically reflected in Office 365/Custodian for Legal.



“Our collaboration has worked very efficiently. Transform Data has undertaken many projects of this nature and is able to bring to bear best practices from other implementations. This made it very easy for us to design the system,” comments Dennis Ruzius, operations manager at Atlas. “The project team worked hard to implement this solution in a short timeframe, which has resulted in a close and committed relationship between our two organisations.”



“We are delighted to introduce Atlas to our growing family of European customers in the legal sector,” adds Sheila Gormley, Director of Business Development at Repstor. “It is a great demonstration of how our Custodian for Legal software can transform communications to deliver numerous substantial organisational and administrative benefits.”



