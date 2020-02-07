Marriott Harrison has chosen to use professional messaging app Guild for secure internal communications between management.



Partner Ben Devons explains: "We have chosen to use Guild because it is designed for business rather than social use. It has the proper privacy and security features with the necessary regulatory compliance for professional use. Also, after trialling Guild, we were very impressed with the functionality and design. Guild is particularly attractive to us as a professional services provider where compliance and reputation are particularly valued.”



MSI Global Alliance, a leading international association of independent legal and accounting firms, uses Guild for its members. Legal Support Network, an exclusive legal business information network providing knowledge and connections to law firm management, is also a Guild advocate.



Ashley Friedlein, CEO & Founder at Guild comments: "Most businesses know that they shouldn't be using consumer messaging apps for business. The challenge of GDPR compliance has made the problem more acute but for many corporations it’s not always transparent between what they are actually using and what their own policies or legislation permits. Guild is designed for business so it can be used with confidence for connecting, communicating and collaborating with others in a network."



About Guild

Guild is an app designed for professionals and businesses who want the simplicity and ease-of-use of a consumer messaging app, but with the privacy, legal compliance, control, sophistication and service you’d expect for business.



It has an ad-free, business and enterprise subscription funded business model. Guild is a safe space for professionals to connect, communicate and collaborate to progress their careers and build valuable networks.