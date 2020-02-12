Together with our own moves into PV automation, Vault Safety helps position Arriello as the leader of this exciting wave of change

Arriello to provide value-added services for Veeva Vault Safety to its life sciences clients



Dublin, Ireland – February 12, 2020 - Arriello, a provider of market access, regulatory affairs, and pharmacovigilance (PV) solutions and services, is adopting Veeva Vault Safety™ as part of the company’s continued growth in pharmacovigilance operations.



Safety databases are a requirement for fast assessment of data, processing of safety information such as SUSARs and ICSRS, aggregate report production, signal management, and management of safety compliance documentation such as PSMF.



Vault Safety will be part of Arriello’s fast-growing expert pre- and post-marketing authorization pharmacovigilance, compliance, and drug safety services.



“Veeva is disrupting the market dominance and status quo enjoyed by the major database players for some time now. Together with our own moves into PV automation, Vault Safety helps position Arriello as the leader of this exciting wave of change,” said Anna Lukyanova, Arriello’s Chief Operating Officer. “It also fits with our own profile as a challenger and disrupter in the managed PV and regulatory information services market.”



“There are growing expectations for pharmacovigilance organizations to collect, manage, and analyze an increasing amount of data,” said Jennifer Markey, vice president of safety strategy and business consulting, Europe at Veeva Systems. “Veeva Vault Safety gives companies a modern application to manage adverse event information and documentation. We look forward to working with Arriello to support the needs of the pharmacovigilance industry.”



Arriello will also offer pharmacovigilance migration and configuration services and a complementary front-end data collection add-on tool to Vault Safety called IntelliCASE. Arriello’s IntelliCASE allows field-based drug reps and other reporters to readily submit adverse event data to a safety database in real time via their mobile devices, ensuring that more PV information is captured promptly and accurately.



To hear how Arriello and Veeva will make it easier to have real-time view into your safety data, attend the Veeva EU Safety Forum, May 19, in Barcelona, Spain. The event is open to senior level pharmacovigilance, drug safety, risk management, and safety system IT individuals. Register and view the agenda at www.veeva.com/eusafetyforum.



About Arriello

Arriello has been providing risk management and compliance services to the life sciences sector since 2008. These services include market consultancy, global regulatory affairs strategy and implementation, full and local pharmacovigilance solutions, clinical drug safety and quality and compliance auditing systems.



Headquartered in Ireland, with European operations in Central Europe, our technical team has a combined experience of over 130 years working across the EU, US, LATAM, MENA, CIS, APAC regions and South Africa.



More at www.arriello.com and on Twitter @Arriello



