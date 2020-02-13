The investment from BOOST&Co will enable Armour to fast-track innovative new developments to our family of products and bring them to market

Mobile comms security company set for dramatic expansion with new funding, as its revenues double year on year



London, UK - Armour Comms, the leading provider of specialist, secure communications solutions, has successfully closed its first round of outside investment of £2million from external investors, BOOST&Co. The new investment comes at the end of Armour’s most successful year to date, with year-on-year revenue growth having more than doubled. Planned expansion in 2020 means the company are looking to hire up to 20 new people across the business. Several people have already been appointed, in product development and sales.



“Armour Communications is a fantastic example of a small business that has carved out a space for itself in the secure technology sector and is competing with established brands,” says Kim Martin, the BOOST&Co principal who led the deal. “The business is recognised for the quality of its offer and the experience of a management team that are thought leaders within their industry.”



David Holman, Director at Armour Comms said: “Attracting external investors is testament to the amazing achievements of Armour Comms, and everyone that works with us. The investment from BOOST&Co will enable Armour to fast-track innovative new developments to our family of products and bring them to market. This additional investment also means that we can move ahead with our plans to recruit new people in a variety of positions across the Armour team and we are looking to significantly increase our market presence.”



As well as increasing revenue by 100% in 2019, Armour signed up several significant new partners. During the year, Armour collaborated on a next generation high grade encryption and remote access solution, that is in use with the Australian government.



In 2019 Armour extended its product range by launching SigNet by Armour, which provides secure voice, video, messaging, group chat, file attachments and MessageBurn (timed messages) with AES-256 bit encryption. SigNet by Armour, which is an alternative solution to its government-approved Armour Mobile secure communications systems, solves new user requirements, provides the same ease of use as consumer grade apps, and is available for Android and iOS devices and for use with Windows 10 and Mac OSX desktops.



SigNet by Armour is available as a Software as a Service (SaaS) product hosted on Armour’s secure cloud, or as an on-premises installation, and uses a peer-to-peer key management system. It uses the double ratchet algorithm with prekeys and 3-DH key management to provide confidentiality, integrity, authentication, participant consistency, destination validation, forward secrecy, backward secrecy (aka future secrecy), causality preservation, message unlinkability, message repudiation, participation repudiation, and asynchronicity.



About Armour Comms

Armour Communications Limited is a UK based company supplying market leading technology for secure communication via 3/4/5G, Wi-Fi and satellite for voice, video, messaging and data on Android, iOS, Windows and OSX platforms. Armour Mobile features in-built secure conferencing (audio and video) between multiple callers and Push to Talk capabilities designed for blue light services. SigNet by Armour provides similar end-user features with enhanced 256 bit encryption.



Armour Mobile and SigNet by Armour are available as Cloud or On-Premises solutions. Where required, using Armour Connect Gateway, integration with a PBX and standard office desk phones is available. With its focus on interoperability Armour Mobile was one of the first secure communications app to connect to Skype for Business (Microsoft Teams) using standard Cisco SIP-based technology, and Armour Desktop extends the secure mobile communications functionality of Armour Mobile and delivers it to organisations via a Windows 10 client.



Armour Mobile, Armour Desktop and SigNet by Armour enable users inside and external to the organisation to communicate transparently within a secure and private environment, while taking advantage of the reduced costs and increased flexibility provided by Voice over IP corporate communications.



Armour solutions are FIPS, NATO and CPA approved up to OFFICIAL-SENSITIVE, with additional security layers to mitigate threats up to SECRET.



