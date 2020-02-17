ETETS Corporate sell a hair and beauty salon in London; Evera Ltd completed the purchase of a hair salon in Tooley St, London SE1 2QJ in June of 2019, adding to their operations in Notting Hill, Chelsea and Wimbledon. The group is looking for more prestigious salons to add to its portfolio.



Samuel Conway hair and beauty salon had been established for over 20 years and wanted a confidential sale. The turnover was in excess of £565,000 and the salon had 17 staff. They first approached ETS Corporate in March of 2018.



The salon itself, which is located close to the Shard and Borough Market area of London Bridge is a high-end operation, had had 14 workstations and 4 treatment rooms.



“there is a high demand for quality salons in London and acquirers both national and international are always looking for staff managed and successful businesses to buy” said Zach Dogar of ETS Corporate.



