With Nuxeo, we can very easily connect to and migrate content from our other cloud systems

TBWA\Worldwide Leverages Modern Content Services Platform as Foundation for “Cloud-First” Directive



NEW YORK, February 18, 2020 -- Nuxeo, the leading cloud-native Content Services Platform, today announced that TBWA\Worldwide, an international advertising agency and a unit of Omnicom Group, has transitioned its advertising management platform to the Nuxeo Cloud.



TBWA\ initially selected Nuxeo as the core component of its modern advertising work management platform. The company’s goal was to better support clients by automating common work processes. TBWA\ is also exploring other opportunities to leverage the platform as a centralized content hub across its global operations.



“As part of our company’s cloud strategy, we’ve been given a ‘cloud-first’ mandate with a focus on availability and scalability, and Nuxeo is a key part of how we support this strategy,” said Stefan Born, Business Solutions Director at TBWA\. “With Nuxeo, we can very easily connect to and migrate content from our other cloud systems.”



Since moving to Nuxeo Cloud, TBWA\ has experienced increased platform performance and improved uptime. With “push-button deployment,” Nuxeo Cloud upgrades are implemented instantly to ensure immediate access to the latest Nuxeo features and technology.



“We had limited internal IT resources to devote to this project, and the Nuxeo team worked closely with us to configure the platform to meet our very specific and complex needs,” added Born. “Moving to Nuxeo Cloud means we no longer have to verify many of our development and production processes, which enables us to be more efficient from an infrastructure QA standpoint. Plus, we know we’ll always be current and up-to-date since new features and capabilities are automatically rolled out.”



“The Nuxeo implementation at TBWA\ is another example of a global enterprise leveraging our low-code platform to create a content-driven solution to meet their very specific needs, while also benefiting from the flexibility of deploying in a SaaS environment,” said Eric Barroca, CEO, Nuxeo. “By transitioning to the Nuxeo Cloud, TBWA\ can continue to effectively manage media assets across its worldwide network of clients and partners, while also providing the elasticity and configurability they will require as their needs evolve.”



-ends-



PR Contact:

Paul Allen – Sarum PR

paul@sarumpr.com / +44 7515 199 487



About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA\ is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st century business. Named Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries and also includes brands such as AUDITOIRE, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan, and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.



About Nuxeo

Nuxeo, developer of the leading Content Services Platform, is reinventing enterprise content management (ECM) and digital asset management (DAM). Nuxeo makes it easy to build smart content applications that enhance customer experiences, improve decision making, and accelerate products to market. Its cloud-native, low-code platform has been deployed by large enterprises worldwide. Customers like Electronic Arts, TBWA, ABN AMRO, and CVS have used Nuxeo's technology to transform the way they do business. Founded in 2000, the company is based in New York with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.nuxeo.com.