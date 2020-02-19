Kallik has enviable, mature and advanced enterprise labeling capabilities and a strong team supported by a bold and exciting roadmap

Gurdip Singh, David Bennett and several other senior management appointments deepen Kallik’s life sciences expertise, as trusted enterprise labeling becomes a strategic priority in regulated markets



Birmingham, UK, February 19th, 2020 – Enterprise Labeling leader Kallik has lined up a powerful new leadership team as the company prepares for its next wave of growth. It has also unveiled new branding, as trusted enterprise labeling becomes a strategic and critical priority in regulated, safety-sensitive markets.



Capitalizing on this trend, Chief Executive Officer Gurdip Singh and Chief Commercial Officer David Bennett will drive ambitious new expansion plans at Kallik, whose Enterprise Labeling solutions are ideally suited to the challenge. The company, a recognized international leader in helping brands transform global artwork and labeling creation and lifecycle management, has adopted the new mantra – ‘Trust in your label, trust in your brand’ – emphasizing the increasingly critical role global labeling consistency and quality plays in market confidence and public trust. This is particularly the case in regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, medical device, chemicals and cosmetics.



Gurdip is a deeply-experienced practitioner and leader in life sciences company transformation. Before taking up his new CEO role at Kallik, he held senior life sciences industry leadership roles at CSC, then DXC Technology. Very much a people focused, hands-on leader, Gurdip has an impressive track record of driving organizational transformation in heavily-regulated industries, across leadership, governance and complex program delivery, in advisory and practitioner roles over the last decade.



David, who most recently served as VP of Strategy at Veeva Systems Europe, brings 30 years international software industry, life sciences and healthcare leadership experience to his new role at Kallik. His deep pharmaceutical market understanding, specifically in relation to complex global content management and compliance, gives him a detailed appreciation of the enterprise packaging and labeling challenges faced by Kallik’s clients. David previously led Documentum’s operations in Europe.



Welcoming his latest challenge, Gurdip commented, “Kallik has enviable, mature and advanced enterprise labeling capabilities and a strong team supported by a bold and exciting roadmap. That sets us up perfectly to meet the challenges of labeling and packaging for medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetics companies all over the globe, allowing them to achieve greater consistency and integrity in critical global processes.



“I look forward to bringing my business transformation, change management and modern technology experience to bear, and getting Kallik to its next stage of success. Our rebranding focuses attention on the importance of trust in the brands and labels of our customers; Kallik offers a very powerful proposition here which puts us in an ideal position for a transformational next stage of business growth. I am particularly passionate about the user experience, so will be continuously on the lookout for new ways to improve this for customers.”



Concurring with these sentiments, David added, “I am delighted to be working at such an innovative company as Kallik, which has always placed trust in its customers’ brand and labels at its core. Our new messaging and leadership team are part of a bold and exciting roadmap to meet the packaging and labeling challenges faced by our clients in the context of soaring regulations.



“I am looking forward to bringing my deep industry knowledge and leadership experience, specifically in relation to complex global content management and compliance to bear, to help grow the Kallik brand and business.”



About Kallik

Kallik, the enterprise labeling company, provides regulated industries with a definitive, end-to-end label management platform they can trust.



Medical device, pharmaceutical, chemical and cosmetics companies use Kallik to deliver trust in their labeling, integrity in their process and confidence in their brand.



Kallik’s cloud-based labeling platform, Veraciti™, enables compliance and delivers supply chain efficiency for all the artwork and content assets that make up product packaging, labeling and instructions for use (IFUs).



Kallik has offices in the UK and USA. More at www.kallik.com and on Twitter @WeAreKallik.



PR Contact

Carina Birt

PR for Kallik

carina@sarumpr.com