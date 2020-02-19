Media accreditation for Infosecurity Europe 2020 has now opened

RICHMOND, SURREY, 19th February 2020: Media accreditation for Infosecurity Europe 2020 has now opened, and you can apply for your press pass here This will grant you fast-track entry to conference sessions, and exclusive access to the press office and online information portal.



Where and when:

Tuesday 2 to Thursday 4 June 2020

Olympia Grand, Hammersmith Road, London W14 8UX



Infosecurity Europe 2020 celebrates its 25th edition this year. Once again, the event will bring together information and cybersecurity experts, technology thought leaders, and 400+ of the world’s most innovative providers for its richest exhibition and conference programme yet. There will be plenty of opportunities to get hands-on with newly launched tech and security products, and to hear the threat and risk insights that will set the industry’s course for the next year and beyond.



This year, the theme is resilience. As threats adapt and evolve and we accept that systems will be compromised, it’s no longer enough to have strong defences in place. The sophisticated tools and techniques of threat actors will find a way around them. Organisations, and their architecture, systems, policies and strategies, need to be resilient: able to cope, recover and learn from incidents.



We, as infosec professionals and leaders, need to be resilient ourselves – developing new skills and, on a personal level, being resilient to the stress and pressure facing people in our industry. Our sector as a whole needs to be resilient – bringing in talent and skills to tackle new and emerging risks and challenges – embracing diversity in all its forms to find, nurture and train professionals. Our community needs to work together to share knowledge, learn from each other and get ahead of cyber-criminals.



Key themes to be addressed in the 2020 Keynote Stage agenda include:

• Building a successful incident response plan: Gain practical insight from real-life breaches, understand how to better detect potential threats and enhance your incident response capabilities

• Securing global and complex organisations: Understand how to support digital transformation, adopt agile talent practices, secure legacy systems and mitigate the risks of connected OT and IT

• Defending against rising risks and threats: Navigate the future threat landscape, futureproof cybersecurity for the next generation of tech, and predict malicious behaviour.

Other hot topics we’ll focus on include:

- The human element

- OT security

- Compliance & privacy

- Security awareness

- Threat intelligence

- Security tools such as AI/ML and cloud computing

- Talent management & skill development



Your contact for all media matters is Origin Communications – if you have any questions you can contact us at infosec2020@origincomms.com or telephone +44 (0)20 3814 2941.



Please note that every application is subject to approval from the organiser and may be rejected if any of the relevant criteria are not met. Thank you for your understanding.



Press passes are only available for bona fide press; they will not be issued to anyone working in advertising, sales, new business, production, publishing, PR, personnel or marketing.



