News from The Westbury Mayfair, a Luxury Collection Hotel, London



Celebrate Mother’s Day at The Westbury Mayfair



PRESS RELEASE|LONDON|February 2020



Celebrate Mother’s Day this year with an indulgent escape to The Westbury Mayfair, a Luxury Collection Hotel, London, and enjoy the perfect weekend away (complete with late check-out). Guests can relax in one of the 63 luxurious suites whilst enjoying a Champagne Afternoon Tea Experience - served in-room by a personal butler, who will be on hand for the whole weekend. To enhance the experience, guests can book an in-room spa treatment for some extra pampering and indulgence.



Away from the cosy confines of their suite, guests can also experience a Secrets of Mayfair guided tour, led by the hotel’s expert Les Clefs d’Or Concierge team. For a little retail therapy, guests can stroll to the boutiques of nearby Bond Street, where preferential pricing is exclusively offered at select stores.



The Mother’s Day Retreat at The Westbury Mayfair is available from 13th - 22nd March 2020. Use promotional Code XPK when booking online. Afternoon Tea reservations should be booked 48 hours in advance, and in-room spa treatments should be booked in advance through the hotel’s Concierge. Further details can be found at: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-deals/details/lonwt-th....



As shopping is hungry work, make a reservation at The Westbury Mayfair’s AW Restaurant and enjoy a specially created Mother’s Day menu. A fine dining destination boasting a modern British menu, AW Restaurant whispers luxury in every detail. With spotless presentation and superb service, only the best seasonal ingredients are used in the delicious dishes, each one expertly prepared with contemporary touches and classic techniques.



Reservations for the Mother’s Day menu at AW Restaurant are being taken for 22nd March 2020 between 12 – 3 pm, subject to availability, and should be booked directly with the restaurant on +44 (0) 207 183 6426.



Notes to Editors about The Westbury Mayfair:



Address: 37 Conduit Street, Mayfair, London, England, W1S 2YF, United Kingdom

Website: www.westburymayfair.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7629 7755



The Westbury Mayfair has a long and established pedigree as the first American-owned five-star hotel in London. The very first Westbury was opened in 1927 in New York City by the polo playing Phipps family, and later in 1955 The Westbury London was opened, becoming the first luxury American hotel in London and one of the finest hotels in Mayfair. Now it is part of the Marriott International group and an esteemed member of The Luxury Collection hotels. In 1999, Cola Holdings acquired The Westbury Mayfair and set in motion some radical changes, which are still in full swing for 2019 and 2020.



Since the day it opened, The Westbury Mayfair instantly became a hub of interest, and a go-to for its international clientele, who have been coming back to the hotel for two or three family generations, enjoying the home they have grown to know over the years. Its location is renowned for being in the heart of fashion, finance and foreign relations, and it attracts numerous celebrities and heads of state, all of which form part of the rich heritage of the building.



For all UK press information, please contact: Rosalind Milani Gallieni for UK Press Relations, at RMG PR & Events Ltd. Tel: +44 7778 625710 or e-mail: Rosalind@rmgandco.com.