London – 26 February 2020 – A new segment of the annual Datacloud Global Congress taking place in Monaco 2-4 June, has been announced.



Towards the Machine Edge – AI and ML in the Datacenter will include a new session focused on the critical importance of AI infrastructure deployment in facilities in key markets. The segment is supported by an “AI Hub” on the Exhibition floor at the event.



With analytics transforming enterprise competitive advantage, and the critical need to maximize data potential, AI is being deployed in datacenters to manage IT workload distribution responsibilities, reduce the energy used for cooling, autonomously perform routine tasks including server optimization and analyze incoming and outgoing data for security threats. AI will become a strong differentiator in the delivery of datacenter services.



The programme includes a review of some of the questions being asked now in preparation for AI deployment:



A key question that will be addressed is the role of AI in energy mitigation. How will AI and the smart infrastructure it creates, optimizing configuration and enabling better workload execution, help to mitigate the use of energy consumption in the datacenter?

What hardware solutions are emerging or anticipated that could deliver gamechanging performance?

How will AI encompass all enterprises and how ultimately will this impact the datacenter and Edge?

Will AI prevent future data breaches?

How will GPU-accelerated HPC datacenters create new customer opportunities?

Finally, how will datacenters not deploying AI and machine learning be operationally and economically feasible even in the next 12 months?



BroadGroup, the event producers and researchers will also be inviting datacenters already deploying AI and user organizations to provide relevant case studies.



Datacloud Global Congress is the annual bellwether for the datacenter, Edge and cloud industry, attended by 2k senior executives from more than 50 countries and includes the 15th annual Awards ceremony that takes place in Monte Carlo on the evening of 2nd June 2020.

Enquiries can be made at BroadGroup.