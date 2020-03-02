Our workshops provide a blueprint for attendees to learn and apply effective risk management strategies in a dynamic business environment

Sword GRC’s popular workshops led by ‘Father of GRC’ provide professionals with blueprint for risk management strategies and technology for effective business operations



Maidenhead, Berks – Sword GRC has announced the details of its “Risk Management by Design Workshop” to be held on 14th July, 2020 at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, One Blue Jays Way, Toronto. One of Sword GRC’s global series of events, the one day workshop follows a proven, successful format designed to provide delegates with a blueprint to implement an effective and agile Risk Management Program in their own organizations. The workshop is hosted by Michael Rasmussen, ‘Father of GRC’ Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research and an internationally recognized authority on governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), with 25 years of experience.



The full-day event will comprise lectures, peer collaboration and workshop tasks, ending with a cocktail hour from 16:00 to 17:00pm, when delegates will have the chance to network with fellow industry peers. Attendees will leave the day with a full understanding of how to embed risk management in their organization in the context of business strategy, process and operations.



The agenda covers four key areas including: Understanding Risk in the Context of the Organization, a Blueprint for Risk Management Collaboration and Strategy, the Risk Management Process Lifecycle and Risk Management Information & Technology Architecture.



Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said: “Increased regulations, globalization and distributed operations are making the business environment increasingly complex. Defining strategy, managing operations and addressing organization change requires meaningful risk information for decision-making for boards, executives, GRC professionals and lines of business.



“Our workshops provide a blueprint for attendees to learn and apply effective risk management strategies in a dynamic business environment. Feedback to date has been that the workshops have been highly successful in helping professionals introduce risk management into their organization as an integrated part of strategy and operations.”



Early booking is recommended for this popular event, please visit: Sword GRC Toronto workshop





About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.



With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management



Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.



For more information please visit: Sword GRC





Editors Contacts

Keith Ricketts

Vice President of Marketing

Sword GRC

+44 (0) 1628 582500

Keith.Ricketts@sword-grc.com



Andreina West/Mary Phillips

PR Artistry

+44 (0) 1491 845553

andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk