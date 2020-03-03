HR’s most insightful event releases its impressive speaker list for 7th May 2020



ExChange – the employee experience event – has today announced its full roster of presenters, with speakers from all areas of HR, workplace culture, workplace diversity and employee experience leading the way in the day’s discussions.



The event – jointly hosted by the Employee Engagement Alliance and world-leading HR technology provider, Benefex – brings together the industry’s leading lights to discuss the best ways to create, manage, and develop employee experiences in the 2020s. Attendees will hear the latest insights and practical advice for tackling today’s workplace culture issues, and learn how to develop strategies for taking their organisation’s employee experience to the next level.



The day will take place on the Ohana floor of the Salesforce Tower (formerly Heron Tower) in London, offering sweeping views of the city in the tranquil, comfortable setting of a business with a market-leading employee experience.



Ruth Dance, host of ExChange and Managing Director of the Employee Engagement Alliance said, “The best way to improve your workplace culture is holistically, by creating employee experiences that meet and exceed your people’s needs from their first day. For our second ExChange, we’re bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry, and they’ll be showing us all how to transform employee experiences for the coming decade.”



ExChange speaker, and Founder & CEO of Benefex, Matt Macri-Waller remarked, “This is going to be a fascinating event and I’m delighted to take part alongside like-minded business leaders and HR professionals who can see change in the world of work and want to take their organisations into the future. But we won’t just focus on what’s coming in the distant future; there’s plenty of take-home advice that we can all start using right away, and that’s really exciting.”



Leaders and innovators from the world of employee experience will spend the day sharing critical insights with CEOs, HR Directors, Chief People Officers, and Communication and Employee Engagement specialists.



Full speaker line-up:

Mike Adams OBE – CEO, Purple

Linda Aiello – SVP International Employee Success, Salesforce

Emma Bridger – Managing Director, PeopleLab

Rachel Clacher – Co-Founder & Director, Moneypenny, Founder & Trustee at WeMindTheGap

Emma Codd – Global Special Advisor on Inclusion, Deloitte

Cynthia Davis – CEO & Founder, BAME Recruitment, Chair of the Board of Directors, Pop Up Projects

Anoushka Dossa – Director – Talent, Creative Access

Tricia Driver – Founder and CEO, A New Normal

Simon Fanshawe OBE – Partner, Diversity by Design

David Littlechild – Global Head of Culture, Engagement & Wellbeing, LSEG

Matt Macri-Waller – Founder & CEO, Benefex

Sarah Meurer – Head of Internal Communications, Nestlé UK&I

Linda Moir – Owner, Putneyred

Kate Nash OBE – CEO, PurpleSpace, Creator, #PurpleLightUp Movement

Tim Oldman – Founder & CEO, Leesman

Emma O’Toole – Facebook

Jane Roques-Shaw – Global Executive Director, Culture and Engagement, WarnerMedia

Anna Whitehouse – Founder, Mother Pukka

Keith Williams – Founder, KMW3



Further information on all speakers can be found here: www.exchange.events/speakers



Key information

Event date – May 7th, 2020

Location – Ohana Floor, Salesforce Tower, London

Tickets – www.exchange.events



Press

There are free press passes upon request. Please contact emilyplummer@benefex.co.uk



About the hosts



The Employee Engagement Alliance

The Employee Engagement Alliance (EEA) is the standard bearer for professional development in the discipline of Employee Engagement. The EEA provides membership to a global network of Employee Engagement professionals enabling them to learn, share, act and co-create through their learning events, training courses, networking opportunities, access to the latest insights, research, whitepapers and reports.



Benefex

Benefex is the company behind OneHub, the award-winning employee experience platform. Supporting nearly 1 million employees in 150 global organisations across 30 countries, OneHub is transforming how people experience work every day. Our platform enables customers to design, manage, and deliver meaningful employee experiences, from benefits and communications to recognition and wellbeing. Benefex has won over 50 awards for delivering consumer-grade employee experiences to global organisations including AstraZeneca, Bank of America, BT, Centrica, Deliveroo, E.ON, Liberty Global, Philips, and Worldpay. To share in the experience, visit us at www.hellobenefex.com



For more information on ExChange, contact:

Emily Plummer

+44 (0)7976 582 719

emilyplummer@benefex.co.uk

hellobenefex.com



For more information on the Employee Engagement Alliance, contact:

Ruth Dance

+44 (0)7834 686973

ruth@the-eea.com

www.the-eea.com