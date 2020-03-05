Organisations remain focused on increasing efficiencies and cost savings and can rely on Puzzel's technology to deliver a wealth of business benefits

Puzzel, a leading cloud-based contact centre software provider, has reached the finals of this year’s Directors Club® UK National Innovation Awards®. The company has been nominated in two categories: Innovations in Cloud Contact Centre for Puzzel’s new Agent Application and Innovations in Customer Interaction Automation for Puzzel’s Agent Assist solution. The winners will be announced in a live webinar.



Jon Snow, founder of Directors Club® and chair of the UK National Innovation Awards judging panel commented, “Every year the UK National Innovation Awards become more relevant to business health, economic growth and the prosperity of us all. Innovation improves customer experiences, enhances employees’ working lives, makes business more productive. Innovation also creates new ways to live, work and engage with the world. Our finalists, through their innovations, all contribute to improving and enhancing the world around them. Congratulations to you all.”



Puzzel’s Agent Application adds simplicity to the complex business of running an effective customer service organisation. It gives contact centre staff a single, integrated view of customer interactions to improve agent efficiency and productivity, aid faster decision-making and allow proactive management of response times.



Puzzel Agent Assist, powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), blends the best that man and machine can offer to give agents and customers the answers they want first time around. This saves time, reduces agent attrition and training costs while enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.



Martin Wyatt, Sales Director UK & Ireland at Puzzel said, “We are honoured to reach the finals of these prestigious awards that recognise the importance of technology in today’s business world. I would like to congratulate our team for its hard work in truly listening to our customers to develop innovative solutions that empower front-line employees and improve customer experience (CX). Organisations remain focused on increasing efficiencies and cost savings and can rely on Puzzel's technology to deliver a wealth of business benefits that drive revenue growth and long-term customer and brand loyalty.”



Puzzel is exhibiting at this year’s Call & Contact Centre Expo between 18th-19th March at EXCEL in London. To learn more about Puzzel’s complete solutions portfolio including the latest Agent Application and AI-powered Agent Assist, come and see us on stand 1910 or visit Puzzel



About Puzzel

Puzzel is a leading cloud-based contact centre software provider and one of the first pioneers to develop a cloud-based contact centre offering. Today, Puzzel combines its omni-channel technology with artificial intelligence capabilities to provide comprehensive, end-to-end customer interaction solutions in an age of digitisation. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in six European markets including the U.K. For more information, please visit Puzzel.



Press contact: Mary Phillips

PR Artistry Limited

T: +44 (0)1491 845553

E: mary@pra-ltd.co.uk