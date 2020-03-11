THIS IS YOUR COUNTDOWN TO NATIONAL LEARN TO PLAY DAY!
Yamaha Music London, the unique music store, just off Oxford Street is set to give away HUNDREDS of FREE music taster sessions as part of the Music For All charity initiative which takes place on Saturday 28 March from 10am -5.30pm and Sunday 29 March from 11am-5pm.
NATIONAL LEARN TO PLAY DAY at Yamaha Music London is suitable for adults and children aged 3+ with no previous musical experience necessary.
There will be a wide choice of instruments to choose from including leading Yamaha acoustic, bass and electric guitars, pianos, violin and drums.
Whether you have never played or whether you used to play there will be professional music teachers on hand to encourage and inspire.
The taster sessions can only be booked in-store on the day, on a first come first served basis. So please arrive early to avoid disappointment.
All the music fun is totally free and also includes:
Balloon Bonanza – Saturday 28 March
Guinness World Record Breaking Balloon Artist David Crofts keeping everyone entertained with his musical themed creations.
Sonic Creation Sessions – Sunday 29 March
Synthesizer guru Dom Sigalas will be back to host his SONIC CREATION group sessions - a must if you are in a band or even remotely interested in any type of music production. Aimed at older children and adults.
International Piano Day will be celebrated throughout the weekend with surprise pop-up performances from international artists.
Don’t Miss Out!
For up-to-date information on the Learn to Play lineup and activities please visit yamahamusiclondon.com. Please check the website before you travel.
-ends-
For Yamaha Music London press information, images and filming requests please contact:
press@yamahamusiclondon.com
or call 07379688578
Store Address
Yamaha Music London
152-160 Wardour Street
London W1F 8YA
Store telephone number 0207 432 4400
Nearest underground stations: Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road.
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Yamaha Music London (Morvan) in the following categories: Children & Teenagers, Men's Interest, Entertainment & Arts, Health, Leisure & Hobbies, Home & Garden, Women's Interest & Beauty, Consumer Technology, Retail & Fashion, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.