Yamaha Music London, the unique music store, just off Oxford Street is set to give away HUNDREDS of FREE music taster sessions as part of the Music For All charity initiative which takes place on Saturday 28 March from 10am -5.30pm and Sunday 29 March from 11am-5pm.



NATIONAL LEARN TO PLAY DAY at Yamaha Music London is suitable for adults and children aged 3+ with no previous musical experience necessary.



There will be a wide choice of instruments to choose from including leading Yamaha acoustic, bass and electric guitars, pianos, violin and drums.



Whether you have never played or whether you used to play there will be professional music teachers on hand to encourage and inspire.



The taster sessions can only be booked in-store on the day, on a first come first served basis. So please arrive early to avoid disappointment.



All the music fun is totally free and also includes:



Balloon Bonanza – Saturday 28 March

Guinness World Record Breaking Balloon Artist David Crofts keeping everyone entertained with his musical themed creations.



Sonic Creation Sessions – Sunday 29 March

Synthesizer guru Dom Sigalas will be back to host his SONIC CREATION group sessions - a must if you are in a band or even remotely interested in any type of music production. Aimed at older children and adults.



International Piano Day will be celebrated throughout the weekend with surprise pop-up performances from international artists.



For up-to-date information on the Learn to Play lineup and activities please visit yamahamusiclondon.com. Please check the website before you travel.

