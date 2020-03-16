Dr. Hannah Fry announced as opening keynote speaker at Infosecurity Europe 2020



Richmond, Surrey, UK, 0900 hours, 16 March 2020 – Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, today announced its initial line-up of keynote speakers with renowned Mathematician and Broadcaster, Dr. Hannah Fry set to deliver the opening keynote at this year’s event on Tuesday 2 June (10.20-11.05am). Hannah will kick off the keynotes with a discussion on ‘The Use of Mathematical Models to Better Predict Human Behaviour’.



A prominent female speaker, Hannah is Associate Professor in the Mathematics of Cities at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis at University College London and a regular presenter of science and maths programmes on BBC TV and radio. Hannah takes unusual examples of how data and models are used in everything from locating serial killers, the analysis of fertility in cows, and predicting malarial water sources.



During her presentation, Hannah will share her perspective on how data created in a digital world can be comprehended through algorithms and models to analyse complex behaviour.



Her keynote speech will look at how mathematics can be applied to identify patterns and analyse human behaviours. She considers the maths of the everyday; how numbers and formula can explain behaviours, spotting patterns in the modern-day data deluge to find the meaning in them. Hannah will examine how data is collected, used, how reliable it is and what its limitations are.



Hannah will also address how artificial intelligence is finding new ways to use data and how it is being applied to outperform humans in delivering unbiased decision-making, and how data offers the possibility to reduce uncertainty as she does in her book Hello World: How to be Human in the Age of the Machine.



The Keynote Stage addresses how to strengthen your organisation’s security posture and learn lessons from CISOs at the sharp-end and industry thought-leaders on how to tackle the latest infosec challenges. It’s the vibrant hub of the Infosecurity Europe conference programme and addresses the challenges of building strong cybersecurity strategies and tactics to protect an organisation’s critical information assets as the world around us transforms.



Key topics addressed on the 2020 Keynote Stage include:



• Cyber-defenders - The strongest link in an organisation’s cybersecurity strategy

• Navigating the new threat landscape to ensure privacy, security & compliance

• Transforming your Security Operations Centre (SOC) to detect, contain & respond to threats

• Allocating the security budget: How to do more with less

• Data privacy on a global scale: Keeping pace with increasing regulatory oversight

• New tech, new threats, new opportunities: How are emerging technologies changing the cyber security landscape

• Solving the identity crisis: IAM for the digital age



Other speakers and moderators confirmed for the Keynote Stage include:



• David Boda, Chief Information Security Officer, Camelot (National Lottery)

• Dr Jessica Barker, Cybersecurity Consultant

• Mikko Hypponen, Hall of Fame Alumni, The Infosecurity Group

• Stuart Hirst, Principal Cloud Security Engineer, Just Eat

• Greg van der Gaast, Head of Information Security, University of Salford

• Lee Barney, Global Head of Information Security, Condé Nast

• Deborah Haworth, Head of Information Security, Penguin Random House UK

• Dr. Kevin Jones, Global Chief Digital and Information Security Officer (CISO), Airbus

• Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President, Cybersecurity Solutions Group, Microsoft

• Richard Horne, Partner, PwC

• Florence Mottay, SVP Information Security & Global CISO, Ahold Delhaize

• Munawar Valiji, Group Chief Information Security Officer, Sainsbury's

• Diana Kramer, Senior Security Engineer, King

• Manoj Kumar, Director - Identity and Access Management, Philip Morris International

• Rune Ören Skarphagen, CISO, Zenuity

• Vincent Blake, Information Technology Security Officer & CISO, Pearson

• Bridget Treacy, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth

• Andrew Paterson, Principal Technology Adviser, Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO)

• Senior representative, NCSC



Specific session content details and additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information about the keynote line-up please visit: https://www.infosecurityeurope.com/en/Infosecurity-Europe-20...#



Infosecurity Europe, now in its 25th year, takes place at Olympia, Hammersmith, London, from 2-4 June 2020. It attracts over 14,000 unique information security professionals attending from every segment of the industry, as well as 400+ exhibitors showcasing their products and services, industry analysts, worldwide press and policy experts. More than 200 industry speakers are lined up to take part in the free-to-attend conference, seminar and workshop programme. Find out more at https://www.infosecurityeurope.com



Ends



About Infosecurity Europe

Strategically held annually in London, Europe's centre for technology start-up businesses, Infosecurity Europe is Europe’s largest and most comprehensive Information Security event. Featuring numerous analysts, policy experts, journalists and over 400 exhibitors, Infosecurity Europe presents an invaluable business platform, as well as staging the world’s largest complimentary conference programme containing 240+ free to attend conference sessions which have been accredited by leading industry associations (ISC)² and ISACA since 2012. The event attracts over 19,500 unique information security industry professionals attending from every segment of the industry and presents the most important date in the calendar for information security professionals across Europe. www.infosecurityeurope.com. @Infosecurity #infosec20 #infosecis25



For further information, please contact:

Paula Averley, Origin Comms

t. 020 3814 2941/m. 07766 257776

e. infosec@origincomms.com