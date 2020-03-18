Global matchmaking firm, Gray & Farrar, is experiencing a large surge in demand for their services proving that tumultuous times prompt a renewed focus on what’s important in our personal lives.



Headquartered in London but with a client portfolio that spans all major cities worldwide, the company is receiving record numbers of calls each day from professional singletons who, due to the current COVID-19 measures in place, finally have the emotional and logistical space needed to take stock and start prioritising finding love.



Founding Partner, Claire Sweetingham, explains: “Our clients lead exceptionally busy lives, travelling constantly from continent to continent in high-performing corporate roles, often to the detriment of their personal goals. Preferring not to use internet dating sites due to confidentiality and the specific nature of what they are looking for, clients come to Gray & Farrar to redress this balance and to receive introductions to others who share a similar lifestyle.



“Whilst we all observe the dramatic and worrying events unfold around us, we are finding that those who would ordinarily label themselves as ‘workaholics’, are using periods of self-isolation for self-reflection. This opportunity to reassess, combined with a lack of business travel, is an extremely unique occurrence for a high proportion of senior professionals; and so they are using this break from normalcy to turn their minds towards their personal future and to redefining what’s important.



“Our clients in Hong Kong and Singapore in particular, are telling us that life is ‘85% back to normal’ – for now at least – and have a reinvigorated focus on meeting the right person to spend the rest of their life with. For clients based in Europe and the USA, they are also keen to keep up the momentum whilst confined to their homes and are arranging initial meetings with their introductions via Skype.”.



Claire concludes: “This current shift in routine, coupled with Baroness Shackleton’s predictions that the divorce rate will rise following self-isolation of troubled couples1, means that we are bracing ourselves for a very busy period ahead. We experienced the same upsurge after the financial crash in 2008, so we are at least prepared this time.”



