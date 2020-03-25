LuxDeco, the global luxury interiors platform, has launched Think Big, Shop Small: https://www.luxdeco.com/thinkbigshopsmall



The campaign is designed to support small and independent design brands and artisans which constitute a large proportion of the global interiors industry and are likely to be hardest hit during the Coronavirus outbreak. The initiative will see LuxDeco deliver a host of commitments including:



● Doubling its marketing and advertising spend for the next 30 days and dedicating the increased spend to the exclusive promotion of smaller brands.



● Offering a 10% discount on all products from smaller brands for the next 30 days at LuxDeco’s cost to incentivise purchase.



● Fast track onboarding to the luxdeco.com platform for smaller brands whose existing marketing and distribution channels have been negatively impacted.



● Providing fully designed downloadable and customisable marketing assets, such as store window signage which redirects customers to luxdeco.com as well as social posts, email marketing templates and other marketing materials that smaller brands can use to alert their customers that although they may be closed, customers can still buy their products at luxdeco.com.



● Providing free warehousing opportunities for any small, medium and independent brands that require it.



● Offering a no contact delivery service and indefinite storage of customer purchases from smaller brands until a delivery time of customer’s choosing to remove any potential barrier to purchase.

Small & independent design brands & artisans already involved in the campaign include Selva, Quintessa, Diane James, Pinetti, Davidson, Alexandra Shorey, De Le Cuona, Oyuna, Richard Brendon, William Yeoward and many more.



Jonathan Holmes, Founder & CEO of LuxDeco, said, “LuxDeco’s focus is bringing the world’s finest design brands to an international audience through e-commerce. Many of those brands are small and independent brands and artisans who may not necessarily have reserves to withstand the supply and demand shocks that the outbreak of Coronavirus has triggered. Many have been forced to close bricks and mortar stores and some do not have the e-commerce or digital marketing resources to aid them during what is clearly an unprecedented time. ‘Think Big, Shop Small’ is designed to bring these brilliant small brands and artisans to the attention of our customers and to provide them with the exposure, resources and tools they need in order to prevail.”



For the purposes of the Think Big, Shop Small campaign, LuxDeco is defining a small and independent brand as any brand which is not publicly traded and has a turnover of less £2m and/or a headcount of less than 100 people. Customers are able to redeem the 10% discount on these brands by using the code SHOPSMALL10 at checkout on luxdeco.com.



LuxDeco as a whole has been experiencing significant growth. Despite a challenging retail climate, Oct-Dec 2019 proved a record quarter with a 38% increase in sales YOY and 89% increase in sales on the previous quarter. In January & February 2020, LuxDeco’s growth continued unabated as the company recorded a 146% increase in sales on the same period the previous year. It also increased users by 67% and saw 46% of revenue come from repeat customers.



ABOUT LUXDECO



LuxDeco is the world’s leading luxury interiors platform which is changing the way people design and shop for their homes. Hailed as the "Net-a-Porter of interiors" by the Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph, LuxDeco is an industry disrupter providing an enjoyable and seamless journey for customers, from discovery to purchase, through customised suggestions, an unparalleled product offering and responsive customer service.



LuxDeco offers international clientele access to hundreds of the world’s leading interior brands, including AERIN, Bernhardt, Cire Trudon, Eichholtz, Kelly Wearstler and Ralph Lauren, and has delivered tens of thousands of products to customers in more than 60 countries. Founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Jonathan Holmes, LuxDeco is redefining the luxury interior design experience, helping people around the world to live beautifully.



luxdeco.com

For more information please email: press@luxdeco.com