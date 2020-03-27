Smart working accountants Danica TCL used Legalesign for its home working team – ahead of Covid-19 forcing businesses to work remotely.



Clair Rylands switched from being office-based to home working three years ago, and, as a result, is fully set up to overcome the challenges caused by coronavirus, using Legalesign’s electronic signature to keep business flowing.



Clair, founder of Danica TCL accountants and tax consultants based in Watton, Norfolk, took the decision in order to work paperless and provide flexible working hours for her team, all mothers with young families.



Legalesign supports all businesses that work remotely. It is based in Cambridge and ranked the UK’s joint top provider of electronic signature, according to latest figures from G2, the leading global comparison site for electronic software. Its software is used by legal firms, insurance companies, property firms, recruiters, accountants, local government and government bodies.



Danica TCL uses Legalesign to send tax returns, financial accounts and letters of engagement with new clients and has reduced its use of paper to almost zero.



While many businesses are now having to organise home working for the first time to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Clair says the benefits her business has experienced are immense.



‘With what’s going on at the moment we are all in a good place, it’s had little impact on us and we can assure our clients that it is very much business as usual,’ said Clair.



‘I have an all -female team and they all have very young children. Being able to work from home has changed their world. No long commutes starting at 6am and late returns home. Now they are close to their families and able to continue their careers.



'I’m delighted how well the electronic signature has been received by our clients, they have really taken to it. I have a few elderly ones who are thrilled they have mastered the latest technology. One 85-year-old lady actually high-fived me, that was so funny.



'I also like that I can keep an eye on what’s happening and review it daily. Today, as an example, I have a client in Mumbai and we need to sign her accounts for Companies House. I emailed them to her last night and they were back this morning ready for me to download and file. Being able to do that kind of thing is amazing. It saves so much time.’



Danica TCL signed up with Legalesign four months ago, and in the last month 67% of their documents were signed and returned within 1 hour – and 100% within 24 hours.



Ben Eliott, CEO and founder of Legalesign, said, 'Today’s advanced technology, such as our advanced electronic signature, can help ensure that business continues and deals can be sealed outside the normal office environment, even from mobile devices. Legalesign provides a quick, safe and environmentally friendly paperless way for smart businesses to sign contracts and agreements, saving considerable time and money and enabling business seeking to go carbon neutral to take a significant step forward in that direction.’



Danica TCL had at first been using electronic signature software from an American provider. Clair experienced difficulties at a very busy time and was unable to access the customer support she needed because of the time difference.



Clair added, ‘I googled and found Legalesign and can absolutely recommend their e-signature. I wouldn’t want to use another provider now. Their service and pricing is really good. I’m really, really pleased with it and have just upgraded my package so my staff can use it too.’



'Another huge benefit has been the considerable saving on the cost of paper and postage.



‘It has helped us achieve our goal of being paperless. We’ve gone from having a row of filing cabinets to two. My ethos was to go paper free in a year which I have achieved. During this time, I have used only one packet of A4 paper.



'Legalesign has certainly more than paid for itself, with big savings on postage as sending a set of accounts can cost around £8 - £10, and I have 250 jobs which could require about 30 or 40 pages each for tax returns, or 60 pages if you are sending the client a copy too. Then there is the hassle of getting to and queueing up in the post office to send them off.



‘I just have two filing cabinets now and I don’t need them. At one time I saved all the signed paper and my storage area is three-quarters full of old records which I am now destroying bit by bit each year. I have been doing this for over well over 20 years at home and it is time for a massive declutter.



‘Once you work paperless there is no going back.’

Legalesign was founded by Ben who has 20 years experience in software development and holds an MBA from the University of Edinburgh where he wrote his dissertation on electronic signature, its legal basis in the UK and how it can deliver value for enterprise.'



Why not sign up for a free trial? Contact us on 01223 628950, email support@legalesign.com or see our website legalesign.com/





*Pic of Clair Rylands (credit Lorna Ellen Faulkes)





Ends

Notes to Editors:

1. For further information contact Legalesign Press Officer Ellee Seymour 0n 07939 811961.