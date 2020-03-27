London-based arts company City Academy opens its doors to thank key health workers



Performing and Creative Arts company City Academy is offering each NHS and care-home worker £500 worth of free arts courses. Inspired by the valiant efforts of staff on the front line fighting COVID-19, the London-based arts company has made their full range of short courses - up to a total value of £500 - available at no charge.



The offer encompasses day and evening arts courses in a wide range of subjects, that include; Acting, Singing, Dance, Filmmaking, Musical Theatre, Comedy, Writing, Life Skills, Photography and more. City Academy courses take place at over 50 venues in Central London and will resume from June/July 2020. To claim the offer, NHS and private practise staff as well as care-workers should contact the City Academy team by emailing info@city-academy.com with their name, job title and ID card.



Coming together in a creative setting to do what you love is proven to help alleviate stress and enhance mental and physical well-being. The link between health and the arts was made clear by an all parliamentary group in a recent report. Creative Health: The Arts for Health and Wellbeing states that “Participatory arts activities help to alleviate anxiety, depression and stress both within and outside of work.”



City Academy’s Managing Director Michael Ward said, “All of us at City Academy are extremely grateful for all those working across the health service to tackle this terrible virus. As a gesture we are welcoming NHS staff, care-workers and those in private practise to join in our creative courses, on us."



Offer Details

Up to £500 credit per person for NHS, care home and private practise staff.

Valid on all courses (excludes ongoing groups and business/groups offering).

Valid for a full 18 months expiring 1st October 2021.

The offer is non-transferable and non-refundable.

Select number of complimentary NHS places per course.

See our full range of courses online at www.city-academy.com



About City Academy

City Academy is a performing and creative arts company that provides the space for individuals to invite creativity into their day. Working across 50 central London venues and 200 industry professionals, the company welcomes 30,000 students across 3000 courses each year. City Academy’s aim is to provide the skills and practical experience for adults to realise their ambitions in the creative and performing arts.



Quick facts:

City Academy was founded in 2007 by Michael Ward and Susan Young.

Courses are led by industry experts including writers, filmmakers, choreographers, artists and performers.

Partner venues include Sadler’s Wells, Old Diorama Theatre, Mountview and the English National Ballet.

The ‘Creative Health: The Arts for Health and Wellbeing’ all parliamentary report was published July 2017 is available at www.artshealthandwellbeing.org.uk



Contact Details

___________________________________________________________________________



Company: City Academy

Contact: Peter Spring, Director

Tel: 020 7042 8833

Email: peter@city-academy.com

Website: www.city-academy.com



Twitter: @CityAcademyUK

Instagram: @CityAcademyUK

Facebook: facebook.com/CityAcademy

YouTube: youtube.com/CityAcademy