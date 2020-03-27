This is a really worrying time for a lot of reasons. The health of people around the world is the biggest concern, but financial worries are coming in as a close second with a huge number of people losing their jobs or having to take pay cuts.



The government is doing what they can to help the British public through this difficult time.



This article goes through and explains the help available for different financial products in order to support people who are struggling to make payments during this time.



Information about the following products are included:



Mortgages

Rent

Loans

Credit Cards

Overdrafts

Council Tax

Gas and Electricity Bills

Water Bills

Vehicle Finance

Entitlements to Refunds











If you would like any more information, or for us to provide expert comment for an article, then don't hesitate to contact us.





Phoebe Griffits

phoebe@kisfinance.co.uk

07951230125