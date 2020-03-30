London-based Inc & Co Property Group, the sister company of Inc & Co, is celebrating the acquisition of Prospect Business Centres, a property development group with serviced offices in various locations throughout London and Leeds.



Prospect Business Centres provides seven fully serviced office spaces in central locations in Leeds and London and it has now become part of the Inc & Co Property Group family.



Jack Mason, Group CEO at Inc & Co Property Group, says “This is such an exciting time for the property development scene and we’re really pleased to be able to bring Prospect Business Centres into the group. By bringing these offices under the Inc & Co umbrella we can offer a strong proposition to our clients and teams.



“We’re going to continue to focus on customer service delivery and offer the highest standard to everyone using the offices. These are high-quality offices in great locations, and it provides the perfect offices for all sizes of company.



“We’re planning on investing in modernising all the interiors to offer new, innovative contemporary working spaces that meets the growing needs of our customers. We’ll also be rebranding the centres in order to bring them under the Inc & Co umbrella.



“Whenever we acquire a new business, we always aim to retain the talent and the wealth of experience that already exists in the company. We’re delighted to be continuing to work with Charles Cudworth as MD, and Andrew Butler, as COO along with the other members of the team.”



Prospect Business Centres currently provides over 1500 desks across seven locations. Each one benefits from communal meeting rooms, a serviced reception, along with showers, cycling storage facilities, lounge areas and roof terraces.



Charles Cudworth, Md, Prospect Business Centres, says, “The team and I are extremely excited to become part of the Inc & Co family. We know this acquisition will be the catalyst to enable us to provide a unique quality of product and service in our existing locations and planned new locations coming soon”



Inc & Co Property Group is the sister company of Inc & Co, a business collective who have recently acquired several digital agencies including Brass, Neon and Cuhu, as well as Laundrapp. Inc & Co supports integrated agencies and businesses thrive by providing collective resource such as business development, financial and HR support across the group.



Mason continues, “It’s an exciting time for the Inc & Co brand. We’ve entered a very trying time for businesses with the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re wanting to support as many businesses as possible to survive and thrive. We would always encourage people to get in touch to see what we can do to help.”



ENDS





· Inc & Co Property Group was founded to dedicate resource and time to property investment. It is the sister company of Manchester-based Inc & Co which was founded in 2019 by Jack Mason.

· They have digital marketing agencies as part of their collective, such as Cuhu, a Software Development Company, Brass Agency, an award winning digital marketing agency and Neon, a digital marketing agency powered by new technology.

· Inc & Co acquired Laundrapp a service that offers on demand dry cleaning and laundry direct to the doorstep.

· The group is currently in talks with a multitude of businesses across the UK to expand its portfolio. For further information, acquisition opportunities and current vacancies, please email hello@incandco.com.