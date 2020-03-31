●Entries for Drivers of Change, launched in partnership with executive search specialists Ennis & Co, will close on 30 June

●Goal is to attract emerging talent across three key sectors: technology, digital and retail

●Winners across the three categories will each be offered a prize of £5000 plus networking opportunities with key sponsors

●To enter and find out more, visit: https://www.autocar.co.uk/driversofchange

●To learn more about the Drivers of Change sponsors and their reasons for participating, click here: https://youtu.be/om46B_BahdE



Time is running out to enter Autocar’s Drivers of Change – launched in partnership with Ennis & Co – which seeks to attract new talent to the UK automotive industry. Autocar has already received a flurry of impressive entries, but is encouraging further submissions from those with brilliant ideas to innovate the car industry. The deadline for entries is 30 June.



The initiative, which was announced at last year’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ Annual Dinner, aims to highlight the exciting employment opportunities available in the industry as it undergoes a period of unprecedented change, driven by the move towards electrification, autonomy and digitalisation.



The Drivers of Change competition seeks to identify and promote the best talents from across three areas: technology, digital and retail. Applicants must either apply from outside the automotive industry, or work in a different automotive discipline to that which they are applying to enter the competition.



Steve Cropley, Autocar’s editor-in-chief, said: “With the automotive industry changing so rapidly and in so many exciting ways, there has never been a better time for fresh talent with new ideas and different ways of working to break through and make a difference.



“The entries so far are heartening, showing the bright minds that can drive this industry forward, but we believe there must be many more brilliant ideas out there.



“Applicants might be coming out of university or they might be a couple of roles into their careers; there’s no upper age limit, just a desire to hear from anyone who has an ability to look at problems from fresh angles and create opportunities from them.”



The winner in each of the three Drivers of Change categories will take home £5000 in prize money as well as get the chance to network with representatives from key sponsors at this year’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ Annual Dinner.



Drivers of Change is sponsored by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), Allianz, Bentley, CitNOW, HORIBA MIRA, Jardine Motors Group, JATO, Lotus, McLaren Automotive, Polestar, Toyota, TrustFord, Volvo and VW Group.



Lynda Ennis, founder of Ennis & Co, said: “Change is a huge buzzword currently; yet there has never been a more pivotal moment in automotive to bring in the fresh thinking our wonderful industry needs. It goes without saying that the digital, technological and retail areas of automotive will continue to see seismic shifts amid a very interesting start to 2020; yet this is something that, for me, confirms we are doing the right thing to encourage the skills needed for these categories.



“We have been delighted to see such amazing support from our incredible sponsors, we’re humbled by the response so far and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the opportunities that will arise from this exciting competition moving forward.”



Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “The global car industry is experiencing a period of rapid change and it’s important that the UK remains at the forefront of these developments. Research and development, design, retail, and manufacturing are all looking at how new technologies will change established business models.



“By recognising and assisting potential talent across key industry sectors, Autocar and Ennis & Co’s Drivers of Change award should help the UK remain a leader in the global automotive industry. I would like to wish all of the applicants the best of luck.”



To enter, participants will need to submit a short written piece on why they should win, as well as a 90-second video. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to an exclusive assessment day, where they will be judged by a panel comprising leading industry figures from the technological, digital and retail fields. Three finalists from each category will be invited to attend the annual SMMT Dinner in November 2020, where the winners will be announced. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.



To find out more or to register, visit: www.autocar.co.uk/driversofchange



About Autocar



Autocar is the essential news, reviews, entertainment and reference title for committed car buyers and enthusiasts everywhere.



It specialises in revealing the secrets of new cars, while its famous road tests are used by the industry and consumers alike as the authoritative benchmark.

Autocar’s readers are recognised as the most influential in the UK. The knowledge they glean from the magazine and pass on leads to thousands of car purchases a year.



Autocar has 13 editions worldwide, and its fast-growing website means Autocar now has 3.3 million readers a month, viewing 12.9 million pages.



Meanwhile, Autocar’s YouTube channel has become the most authoritative motoring video site in the world, garnering more than 250 million views and over 745,000 subscribers.



About Ennis & Co



Ennis & Co is trusted by many of the world’s leading automotive brands to appoint their senior leaders.



Founded by Lynda Ennis and Jamie Ashman in 2010, the company carries out executive search assignments for organisations across the entire automotive spectrum, ranging from manufacturers to national sales companies (high-volume through to prestige and luxury brands), as well as supply chain, retail, leasing/mobility providers, data analytics organisations and innovative technology companies.



It works with clients in the UK and globally. Over the past two years, 78% of its assignments have been for roles based outside the UK.



Typically, Ennis & Co recruits Board Directors, CEOs and their direct reports, including business and functional heads.



Its clients are its biggest advocates. More than 85% of them are repeat customers.



The Ennis & Co team has decades of experience not only in recruitment and executive search but at senior levels of the automotive industry, giving it a profound and holistic understanding of the needs of its clients and the industry as a whole.