North East firm Redu has launched a new benefits app to reward brave front line workers with small acts of kindness from the public.



The Seaham-based tech company created Front Line Rewards, www.frontlinerewards.com, as a gesture of thanks to the selfless heroes caring for us in our time of need.



Members of the public and businesses are able to make small acts of kindness donations via the Front Line Rewards website.



These donations are randomly allocated to NHS workers who have the Front Line Rewards app, as 10GBP gifts which they can redeem at over 100 top UK brands.



Jonathan Ward, Reward Me Now Partnerships Manager, said: “This is a token of appreciation to show our support for the front line heroes doing an amazing job for our communities during this unprecedented crisis.



“So whether it’s cheering up a tired healthcare worker after a busy night shift, or saying thank you to the unsung heroes of the NHS working round the clock to beat this terrible virus, our website allows people to show how incredibly grateful they are to our brave NHS workers with a small act of kindness.”



Redu has started the ball rolling with a 500GBP donation, which will provide small acts of kindness to 50 of our dedicated NHS workers.



The Front Line Rewards app also offers exclusive discounts for the wider key worker community, with savings of up to 18% instantly available at brands such as Argos, Just Eat, Spotify, iTunes, Hobbycraft and Xbox.



The brand portfolio includes retailers from across the high street and can be used online and in-store.



“Our key workers are selflessly putting other people’s needs above their own and we wanted to recognise that,” said Jonathan.



“Whether you work within our health service, in a classroom, or as part of our police force, we are delighted to offer you free access to our exclusive instant rewards program and hope that it will be of help in these difficult times.”



The project has already proved immensely popular, with 4,000 sign ups since the app launched last Tuesday.



The app - based on Redu’s popular Reward Me Now platform - features instant discounts on things like digital subscriptions, contactless gifting, home entertainment, as well as brands to help with home improvements and takeaway meals.



The Front Line Rewards app is available to anyone who is classed as a key worker according to Government guidelines.



Founded by local entrepreneurs Gary Hunter and Sam Morton, Redu has built a UK audience of over 3m consumers since 2014, across a variety of money saving brands.



Reward Me Now, the app that powers Front Line Rewards is an employee benefits scheme which was launched in 2019, and has helped over 50,000 users make savings.



Any member of the public or business can show gratitude by donating to the Small Acts of Kindness fund here: https://donate.frontlinerewards.com/.



The donor will be given a digital badge to show their support for the campaign on social media.



Reward Me Now is a free employee benefits platform offering members exclusive discounts of up to 18% at over 100 brands.



The platform comes in the form of a mobile app that can be fully customised for businesses to offer to their employees. Members can access savings both online and in-store, with regular users saving over 500GBP per year.



For more information on Reward Me Now visit www.rewardmenow.co.uk



