Positive Systems Solutions and NitroSell have joined forces to launch a plan that helps Irish retailers to get set up online. The ‘Retail Rescue’ plan’s discounted fees aim to reduce the barrier of entry to e-commerce.



What typically costs €20,000+ is now available for between €5,000-€7,000, and it includes software licences, basic design, training, and set up fees. This is a full e-commerce site seamlessly connected to a comprehensive stock management & POS solution.



“The coronavirus pandemic presents a unique set of challenges for Irish retailers, with social distancing and lockdown resulting in reduced or non-existent footfall,” said Donogh Roche, CEO of NitroSell. “E-commerce is more essential than ever, and many retailers are missing out. This new scheme enables every store to get online quickly and at a significant discount. We can get you selling on the web in as little as 3 days.”



“Getting retailers online now and with such speed is imperative. It’s essential that retailers are able to trade online and reduce physical interaction. Both teams in Positive and NitroSell have worked extensively in streamlining this process so that we can keep retail moving,” said Damien O’Driscoll, CEO, Positive Systems Solutions. “Retailers also need to keep a presence and interact with their customers so when this COVID-19 pandemic is over they can bounce back as quickly as possible. Online is the only avenue some retailers have to move stock and interact with customers, now is the time to do this. Out of sight need not be out of mind.”



The Retail Rescue package provides both the POS system, and a modern e-commerce site. Positive Systems Solutions handles the POS install and training, and NitroSell’s software uses the data in the POS to automatically create, and keep up-to-date, your online store.



What’s more, through a partnership with Flexi-Fi, the costs can be spread out over 12-36 months, eliminating the need for the capital investment.



If you’re an Irish retailer that needs a cost-effective e-commerce website, call (01) 629 6058, for your quick and easy setup.



ENDS



About NitroSell



Founded in 2005, NitroSell is an Irish e-commerce provider that helps retailers to drive sales and revenue through online channels. NitroSell delivers e-commerce solutions to customers all over the world from its base in Cork, Ireland. NitroSell also has offices in the US and Poland.



About Positive Systems Solutions



Founded in 2010, Positive is an Irish retail technology EPOS provider that helps retailers excel in its operations and interactions with their customers and suppliers. Positive is the Irish distributor for RMH (Retail Management Hero, formerly Microsoft Dynamics RMS) and Ireland’s LS Retail partner for retail ERP solutions. Positive supply full unified commerce solutions to its customers, including e-commerce integration, loyalty, POS, front office, and back-office functionality to help retailers succeed and win in the fast-paced world of retail.



Contact information:

NitroSell

Tel: +353 86 011 4314

Email: marketing@nitrosell.com